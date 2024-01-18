THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® AND MUSEUM TO OPEN LATEST INSTALLMENT OF ITS EXHIBITION AMERICAN CURRENTS: STATE OF THE MUSIC

The annual exhibit opens Wednesday, Feb. 28, and will highlight significant developments in country music over the past year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer perspective on country music's latest chapter with the opening of American Currents: State of the Music on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The exhibit runs until February 2025 in the museum's ACM Gallery.

Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum's curators and editorial staff.

"Through the 8th annual American Currents exhibit, the museum looks at the country music landscape through a wide-angle lens — encompassing developments in mainstream country, Americana, bluegrass and related roots music," said Kyle Young, chief executive officer of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "Our curators and historians examine the year's major events and achievements, allowing the museum to assemble an exhibit that reflects the genre's current impact, history and continued evolution."

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians, songwriters and initiatives that figured prominently in country music in 2023. This year's exhibition will include Oliver Anthony, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Bush, Tyler ChildersLuke Combs, S.G. Goodman, Nat Myers, Nickel Creek, Joy OladokunJelly Roll, Allison Russell, Shucked (the Broadway musical scored by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally), SistaStrings, Billy StringsTaylor Swift, Molly TuttleMorgan Wallen, Kelsey Waldon, The War And Treaty, Lucinda Williams and Lainey Wilson.

A section of the exhibit titled "Unbroken Circle" will highlight the musical connections of artists, including those who have influenced them or share musical perspectives. Featured pairings include Jessie Jo Dillon and Cindy Walker, C.J. Lewandowski and Bobby Osborne, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves and Hailey Whitters and Martina McBride.

American Currents also includes a video compilation of important country music moments from 2023. In addition, the exhibit recaps the year's chart-topping country albums, singles and highest-grossing tours.

In support of the exhibition's opening, the museum will host related programming including a Songwriter Session with Kelsey Waldon on March 2 and a Musician Spotlight with C.J. Lewandowski on March 3. Visit the museum's website for more details on the programs and exhibit.

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibitions, publications, digital media and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. The museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, and is among the most-visited history museums in the U.S. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported in part by Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission and Tennessee Arts Commission.

More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001.

