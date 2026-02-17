The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum to Open Latest Installment of its Exhibition American Currents: State of the Music

The annual exhibit opens Wednesday, March 18, and will highlight significant developments in country and roots-based music over the past year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer perspective on country music's latest chapter with the opening of American Currents: State of the Music on Wednesday, March 18. The exhibit, which is included with museum admission, runs through January 2027 in the museum's ACM Gallery.

Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum's curators and editorial staff.

"It's central to our mission at the museum to report on country music — not just its storied past but also what's happening right now," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "We present stories of collaboration, perseverance and innovation from emerging artists and established luminaries — and the instruments, stage wear and personal items that bring those stories to life. American Currents is a testament to the constant vitality of the music."

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians and songwriters who figured prominently in country music in 2025.

Among those represented with objects are the Biscuits & Banjos festival, Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Sierra Hull, I'm With Her, Alison Krauss and Union Station, Ella Langley, MJ Lenderman, Megan Moroney, Ringo Starr, Billy Strings, Zach Top, Morgan Wallen, Waxahatchee, Wednesday, Jesse Welles, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Artists represented in a compilation of video footage that recaps significant performances and events, include collaborations between Julien Baker and TORRES, BigXthaPlug (Xavier Landum) and Bailey Zimmerman, Alison Brown and Steve Martin, and Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll, along with clips highlighting Kaitlin Butts, Luke Combs, Farm Aid, the Grand Ole Opry, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, among some of the others who are mentioned above.

Artists represented in the "Unbroken Circle" portion of the exhibit, which highlights musical connections between artists and those who have influenced them or share their musical perspective, include pairings of Ken Pomeroy and John Denver, Carter Faith and Country Music Hall of Fame member Tammy Wynette and Muscadine Bloodline and Turnpike Troubadours.

Additionally, the exhibit will recap the year's chart-topping country albums and singles and highest-grossing tours, as well as include touchscreen interactives highlighting key awards show moments.

In support of the exhibition's opening, the museum will host related programming, including a Songwriter Session with Carter Faith on March 21 and a Musician Spotlight with Sierra Hull on March. 22. Visit the museum's website for more details on the related program and the exhibit.

About the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum:

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum collects, preserves and interprets country music and its history for the education and entertainment of diverse audiences. In exhibitions, publications, digital media and educational programs, the museum explores the cultural importance and enduring beauty of the art form. Among the most-visited history museums in the United States, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was awarded the country's highest honor in the arts, the National Medal of Arts, in 2024. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the museum is operated by the Country Music Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) educational organization chartered by the state of Tennessee in 1964. The Country Music Foundation operates Historic RCA Studio B®, Hatch Show Print® poster shop, Haley Gallery, CMA Theater, CMF Records, the Frist Library and Archive and CMF Press. Museum programs are supported in part by Tennessee Arts Commission.

More information about the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum is available at www.countrymusichalloffame.org or by calling (615) 416-2001.

