The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, between San Jose and San Francisco, the County of San Mateo consists of 22 cities with a population totaling more than 760,000 people. Several of the world's leading technology companies, including Facebook, Oracle Corporation, and Electronic Arts, are headquartered in the County. The County of San Mateo employs 7,600 people and has a total budget for FY 2017-2018 of $2.65 billion.

"At the County of San Mateo, we are proud to demonstrate to the world that the benefits of digital transformation are not limited to the private sector," said Jon Walton, CIO of the County of San Mateo. "We chose the Commvault HyperScale Appliance because it provides efficient functionality in a scale-out design that will let us seamlessly expand as our environment grows. By replacing our legacy data management hardware with an agile, scale-out solution, we are confident we can get the simplicity and performance we need to continue our digital transformation."

Built on Commvault's industry-leading technology, the Commvault HyperScale Appliance will enable the County of San Mateo to significantly decrease deployment time, complexity of storage configuration, and cost while increasing both scalability and IT agility. Because Commvault's HyperScale Appliances are pre-designed, pre-configured, sold, and supported by Commvault, the County of San Mateo will save time in hardware acquisition, installation, integration, daily management, patching, and updating. In addition, with Commvault's unique subscription pricing approach, the County of San Mateo will gain economical support over the life of the appliance.

"The County of San Mateo is a leader in showing how the hybrid cloud enables forward-thinking government agencies to accelerate the development and deployment of smart city initiatives," said Scott Little, Vice President of Sales, Americas, Commvault. "We are excited to help them continue to succeed in their digital transformation. By leveraging the Commvault HyperScale Appliance, they can focus even more on the smart city projects that are making The County of San Mateo a model for transparent, tech-savvy government."

The County of San Mateo will use the powerful simplicity of Commvault HyperScale Appliances to reduce the administrative time and costs related to managing, activating, and protecting data stored on the County's hybrid cloud. This cloud includes both an on-premises private cloud and public cloud services, as well as data for the Open San Mateo County project, which makes it easy for residents to access a wide range of County financial, education, geographic, health, and social services data. For example, the Open San Mateo County project features a County Shared Vision 2025 dashboard, providing residents with up-to-date data and statistics on the County's progress in realizing various community goals related to crime, homelessness, greenhouse gas emissions, resident life expectancy, students' reading proficiency, student graduation rates, and more.

In addition, the simplicity of Commvault HyperScale Appliances also frees up County resources to work on other strategic smart city digital transformation initiatives. These initiatives include the SMC Public Wi-Fi Project, designed to create the infrastructure needed to ensure all County residents and visitors have equal access to online resources. They also include the County's Shared Fiber Services project, designed to improve County government agencies' access to a high bandwidth, reliable fiber network backbone.

About Commvault HyperScale™ Technology

With Commvault HyperScale™ Technology, Commvault is bringing a cloud ready, scale-out infrastructure to the Commvault Data Platform. Available as Commvault HyperScale™ Software – a software solution implemented on a hardware platform of the user's choice in reference architecture approach – and Commvault HyperScaleTM Appliance ­– a turnkey appliance built, sold, and supported by Commvault – Commvault HyperScale™ provides customers deployment flexibility, on-premises simplicity, elasticity, resiliency and scale for managing secondary data.

About Commvault

Commvault is a leading provider of data protection, cloud and information management solutions, helping companies worldwide activate and drive more value and business insight out of their data. With solutions and services delivered directly and through a worldwide network of partners and service providers, Commvault solutions comprise one of the industry's leading portfolios in data protection and recovery, cloud, virtualization, archive, file sync and share. Commvault has earned accolades from customers and third-party influencers for its technology vision, innovation, and execution as an independent and trusted expert. Without the distraction of a hardware business or other business agenda, Commvault's sole focus on data management has led to adoption by companies of all sizes, in all industries, and for solutions deployed on-premises, across mobile platforms, to and from the cloud, and provided as-a-service. Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly- skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault — and how it can help make your data work for you — visit www.commvault.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

