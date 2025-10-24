The Craneware Group Announces Full Trisus® Portfolio Co-Sell-Ready and Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can now access The Craneware Group's full portfolio of co-sell-ready Trisus® SaaS solutions, leveraging the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to accelerate application development and advance business strategy.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group, a leader in healthcare performance optimization, today announced the availability of ten additional co-sell-ready Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. The Craneware Group's customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The solutions, long relied upon by hospital and healthcare system leaders, are now newly available on Azure Marketplace, where they help organizations address shrinking margins, complex compliance requirements, and inefficiencies in pharmacy and supply chain operations. With this expansion, The Craneware Group now provides 13 co-sell-ready solutions on Azure—making it one of the most comprehensive healthcare portfolios on the platform. All solutions are cloud-native, fast to deploy, and aligned with Microsoft's ecosystem for maximum scale and accessibility.

Each solution is tailored to meet immediate industry needs and is ready for Microsoft field co-sell efforts. The new portfolios include:

Trisus® Medication Analytics portfolio includes Trisus Medication Formulary, Financial Management, Claim, and Compare. It automates medication pricing and 340B compliance workflows.

340B portfolio includes Sentinel® and Sentrex®, which deliver real-time visibility and audit-ready tracking of contract pharmacy activity.

Supply Chain portfolio includes Trisus® Supply and Supplies Assistant. This portfolio leverages AI to align supply data with reimbursement and performance goals.

Trisus® Pricing Analyzer and Transparency combines strategic pricing applications with automated CMS compliance features, enabling providers to model rates, benchmark pricing, and publish consumer-friendly, machine-readable files for transparent and compliant pricing.

Trisus® Claims Informatics helps organizations identify and resolve charge capture issues by automating claims review, uncovering revenue risks, and ensuring compliance with regulatory and payor requirements.

These solutions complement Craneware's existing Azure Marketplace offerings, which include Trisus® Chargemaster (AI for Healthcare Certified), Trisus® Decision Support, and Trisus® Labor Productivity.

"Our expanded Azure Marketplace presence reflects the reality hospitals face today: growing demands, shrinking margins, and the urgent need for smarter applications," said Keith Neilson, CEO of The Craneware Group. "These solutions are built to deliver measurable value from day one."

"Microsoft welcomes The Craneware Group to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like The Craneware Group help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Craneware Group's expanded product suite enables hospitals to tackle industry challenges head-on by delivering:

Faster speed-to-value through cloud deployment

Embedded analytics to reduce manual tasks and errors

Built-in compliance logic to strengthen audit readiness

Systemwide visibility to drive smarter, data-informed decisions

This announcement extends The Craneware Group's ongoing commitment to innovation, building on the launch of Trisus® Assist, our newest AI-powered feature introduced with Microsoft at HIMSS 2025 and made generally available in July. Embedded within Trisus® Chargemaster, Trisus Assist delivers real-time regulatory guidance and research automation — a key example of our long-term innovation strategy built on Microsoft technologies.

Explore our full solution portfolio in the Azure Marketplace and see how we're driving real-time performance improvements.

About Microsoft Azure Marketplace

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About The Craneware Group

The Craneware Group is the trusted partner to more than 2,500 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Through its cloud-based Trisus® platform, the company unifies clinical, financial, and operational data to drive performance, compliance, and long-term sustainability. With 14 Best in KLAS® awards and a rapidly expanding Azure Marketplace presence, The Craneware Group is transforming the business of healthcare. Learn more at: www.thecranewaregroup.com

