The Craneware Group Hosts 340B Rebate Forum, Confirms No New Vendor Needed for Pilot

With HRSA's approval of eight manufacturer rebate plans, hospitals enter the 60-day readiness period before the January 1, 2026, launch.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craneware Group convened leaders from 25 major U.S. health systems, alongside representatives from Beacon/ESP (Berkeley Research Group) and Apexus, the HRSA 340B Prime Vendor, at its U.S. headquarters this week to align on readiness for the now-approved 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program.

On October 30, 2025, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) formally approved eight manufacturer plans—including Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, Pharmacyclics, Immunex, and Janssen—each designating the Beacon platform (operated by Berkeley Research Group) as their processing system. The program officially begins January 1, 2026, activating the 60-day readiness window now underway.

"With HRSA's announcement, the clock has officially started," said Lidia Rodriguez-Hupp, Chief Customer Officer at The Craneware Group. "Over the next two months, hospitals, TPAs, and technology partners must use this window to finalize testing, validation, and configuration. If you're a customer of The Craneware Group, you're already positioned to participate—no new vendor, no new software."

Readiness in Action

During the forum, The Craneware Group demonstrated 340B rebate functionality within Trisus®, its cloud-based data platform, and outlined key operational themes now confirmed under HRSA's pilot framework:

Discount Priority: 340B rebates are prioritized over Medicare Fair Price (MFP) when both apply to the same dispense.

340B rebates are prioritized over Medicare Fair Price (MFP) when both apply to the same dispense. Continuity: 95% of 340B processes remain unchanged; the pilot applies to a small subset of high-spend NDCs.

95% of 340B processes remain unchanged; the pilot applies to a small subset of high-spend NDCs. Payment Timelines: Expected benchmarks are 10 days (340B) and 14 days (MFP) after rebate request or MTF release.

Expected benchmarks are 10 days (340B) and 14 days after rebate request or MTF release. Integration: For pilot NDCs, claims flow through Beacon; TCG delivers the necessary workflows, reconciliation, and transparency directly within the Trisus® platform.

Rebate-Ready with The Craneware Group

TCG confirmed that its customers can participate in the 340B Rebate Pilot without procuring additional software or new vendor contracts. The rebate workflow is demo-ready today.

"Our customers shouldn't have to chase compliance and 340B benefits through new vendors or disconnected systems," added Rodriguez-Hupp. "Trisus delivers the rebate workflow within the same environment hospitals already trust for charge capture, compliance, and financial analytics."

What the HRSA Decision Means

The HRSA announcement marks the transition from policy planning to operational execution. All approved manufacturers will maintain 340B wholesaler accounts at WAC pricing, while covered entities will request rebates through Beacon after dispensing eligible drugs to 340B patients.

The 60-day readiness period—from October 30 to January 1—is the industry's final opportunity to configure systems, test file layouts, and validate eligibility before the pilot begins.

Next Steps

Hospitals and covered entities can schedule live demonstrations of The Craneware Group's 340B rebate workflow and register for upcoming readiness webinars at The Craneware Group | 340B Rebate Resource Center.

About The Craneware Group

For over 25 years, The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L) is the trusted partner to more than 2,500 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Through its cloud-based Trisus® platform, the company unifies clinical, financial, and operational data to drive performance, compliance, and long-term sustainability. With 14 Best in KLAS® awards and a rapidly expanding Azure Marketplace presence, The Craneware Group is transforming the business of healthcare. Learn more at www.thecranewaregroup.com or follow @TheCranewareGroup on LinkedIn.

Editor's Note

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) approved eight manufacturer plans for participation in the 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program effective January 1, 2026.

All approved manufacturers have selected the Beacon platform (Berkeley Research Group) as their processing system. The 60-day readiness window from October 30 to January 1 represents the transition from planning to execution—a moment The Craneware Group is preparing its customers to meet.

SOURCE The Craneware Group