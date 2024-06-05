The CRE Finance Council Unveils its 2024 Class of 20 Under 40

Jun 05, 2024, 14:30 ET
CREFC salutes its new class of industry talent from lenders, investors, borrowers, rating agencies, legal and accounting firms
NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the nearly $6 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, today unveiled its 2024 class of accomplished 20 Under 40 professionals. The 2024 class will be introduced at CREFC's Annual Conference in New York City.
This year's 20 Under 40 recipients include market participants from rating agencies, lenders, investors, borrowers, legal and accounting firms, among others. These professionals structure transactions that finance affordable housing, advise dispositions, work with different aspects of structured finance, fund developments, and mentor younger colleagues. Their new ideas, energy, and varied approaches to our work help ensure the commercial real estate (CRE) finance industry evolves and thrives in the decades to come.
"We want to congratulate and welcome members of the 2024 class of 20 Under 40 who represent the bright future of CRE finance. They have persevered through a challenging high-rate environment, not to mention the lingering impact of the COVID pandemic," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, at CREFC. "We celebrate this class of talented professionals, many of whom actively support CREFC committees and help shape the development of novel and engaging CREFC programming."
The annual 20 Under 40 awards are part of CREFC's ongoing efforts to recognize the next generation of leaders in the CRE finance industry. CREFC's Young Professionals Network offers career development, networking, and educational opportunities for this group of CRE finance professionals.
JAY ABEYWARDENA
Managing Director, Mortgage Banking
Berkadia
SAM ALAVI
Partner
Paul Hastings
SCOTT DURCO
Managing Director, Head of Central Region Originations
ACORE Capital
AMANDA EHRLICKMAN
Vice President
H.I.G. Realty Credit Partners
CHRISTINE BRADY HOAG
Shareholder, Vice Chair Real Estate Finance
Polsinelli
SEAN KIM
Director, Debt Strategies
Bridge Investment Group
FRANCES KIM-CHRISCOE
Partner
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
DAVID KING
Managing Director
Greystone
ARIEL LEVIN
Vice President
CWCapital Asset Management
LIVINGSTON LONG
Director, Special Situations
Prime Finance
STEVEN LONG
Senior Vice President - Agency Structured Transactions
Berkadia Commercial Mortgage
CAITLIN PARRELLA
Director
KBRA
HERSCHEL PATEL
Director, Securitization
Zions Capital Markets
EMILY RASMUSSEN
President, Chief Operating Officer
Resilience Insurance Analytics
MATTHEW TOMPKIN
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young
AMIT TYAGI
Principal
Gantry
PARKER UMSTED
Senior Director, Head of Securitization
SitusAMC
ALEXANDER WAGMAN
Executive Director, Real Estate Securitization & Capital Markets
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
ANDREA WEITZMAN
Senior Associate
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
FRANK YIN
Director
KKR
To learn more about this year's 20 Under 40 recipients click here.
About CREFC
The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.
