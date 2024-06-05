The CRE Finance Council Unveils its 2024 Class of 20 Under 40

CREFC salutes its new class of industry talent from lenders, investors, borrowers, rating agencies, legal and accounting firms

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the nearly $6 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, today unveiled its 2024 class of accomplished 20 Under 40 professionals. The 2024 class will be introduced at CREFC's Annual Conference in New York City.

This year's 20 Under 40 recipients include market participants from rating agencies, lenders, investors, borrowers, legal and accounting firms, among others. These professionals structure transactions that finance affordable housing, advise dispositions, work with different aspects of structured finance, fund developments, and mentor younger colleagues. Their new ideas, energy, and varied approaches to our work help ensure the commercial real estate (CRE) finance industry evolves and thrives in the decades to come.

"We want to congratulate and welcome members of the 2024 class of 20 Under 40 who represent the bright future of CRE finance. They have persevered through a challenging high-rate environment, not to mention the lingering impact of the COVID pandemic," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, at CREFC. "We celebrate this class of talented professionals, many of whom actively support CREFC committees and help shape the development of novel and engaging CREFC programming."

The annual 20 Under 40 awards are part of CREFC's ongoing efforts to recognize the next generation of leaders in the CRE finance industry. CREFC's Young Professionals Network offers career development, networking, and educational opportunities for this group of CRE finance professionals.

JAY ABEYWARDENA Managing Director, Mortgage Banking Berkadia

SAM ALAVI Partner Paul Hastings SCOTT DURCO Managing Director, Head of Central Region Originations ACORE Capital AMANDA EHRLICKMAN Vice President H.I.G. Realty Credit Partners CHRISTINE BRADY HOAG Shareholder, Vice Chair Real Estate Finance Polsinelli SEAN KIM Director, Debt Strategies Bridge Investment Group FRANCES KIM-CHRISCOE Partner Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP DAVID KING Managing Director Greystone ARIEL LEVIN Vice President CWCapital Asset Management LIVINGSTON LONG Director, Special Situations Prime Finance STEVEN LONG Senior Vice President - Agency Structured Transactions Berkadia Commercial Mortgage CAITLIN PARRELLA Director KBRA HERSCHEL PATEL Director, Securitization Zions Capital Markets EMILY RASMUSSEN President, Chief Operating Officer Resilience Insurance Analytics MATTHEW TOMPKIN Senior Manager Ernst & Young AMIT TYAGI Principal Gantry PARKER UMSTED Senior Director, Head of Securitization SitusAMC ALEXANDER WAGMAN Executive Director, Real Estate Securitization & Capital Markets Wells Fargo Securities, LLC ANDREA WEITZMAN Senior Associate Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP FRANK YIN Director KKR

To learn more about this year's 20 Under 40 recipients click here.

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

SOURCE CRE Finance Council