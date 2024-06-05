The CRE Finance Council Unveils its 2024 Class of 20 Under 40

CRE Finance Council

Jun 05, 2024, 14:30 ET

CREFC salutes its new class of industry talent from lenders, investors, borrowers, rating agencies, legal and accounting firms

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the nearly $6 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, today unveiled its 2024 class of accomplished 20 Under 40 professionals. The 2024 class will be introduced at CREFC's Annual Conference in New York City.

This year's 20 Under 40 recipients include market participants from rating agencies, lenders, investors, borrowers, legal and accounting firms, among others. These professionals structure transactions that finance affordable housing, advise dispositions, work with different aspects of structured finance, fund developments, and mentor younger colleagues. Their new ideas, energy, and varied approaches to our work help ensure the commercial real estate (CRE) finance industry evolves and thrives in the decades to come.

"We want to congratulate and welcome members of the 2024 class of 20 Under 40 who represent the bright future of CRE finance. They have persevered through a challenging high-rate environment, not to mention the lingering impact of the COVID pandemic," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, at CREFC. "We celebrate this class of talented professionals, many of whom actively support CREFC committees and help shape the development of novel and engaging CREFC programming."

The annual 20 Under 40 awards are part of CREFC's ongoing efforts to recognize the next generation of leaders in the CRE finance industry. CREFC's Young Professionals Network offers career development, networking, and educational opportunities for this group of CRE finance professionals.

JAY ABEYWARDENA

Managing Director, Mortgage Banking

Berkadia

 

SAM ALAVI

Partner

Paul Hastings

 

SCOTT DURCO

Managing Director, Head of Central Region Originations

ACORE Capital

 

AMANDA EHRLICKMAN

Vice President

H.I.G. Realty Credit Partners

 

CHRISTINE BRADY HOAG

Shareholder, Vice Chair Real Estate Finance

Polsinelli

 

SEAN KIM

Director, Debt Strategies

Bridge Investment Group

 

FRANCES KIM-CHRISCOE

Partner

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

 

DAVID KING

Managing Director

Greystone

 

ARIEL LEVIN

Vice President

CWCapital Asset Management

 

LIVINGSTON LONG

Director, Special Situations

Prime Finance

STEVEN LONG

Senior Vice President - Agency Structured Transactions

Berkadia Commercial Mortgage

 

CAITLIN PARRELLA

Director

KBRA

 

HERSCHEL PATEL

Director, Securitization

Zions Capital Markets

 

EMILY RASMUSSEN

President, Chief Operating Officer

Resilience Insurance Analytics

 

MATTHEW TOMPKIN

Senior Manager

Ernst & Young

 

AMIT TYAGI

Principal

Gantry

 

PARKER UMSTED

Senior Director, Head of Securitization

SitusAMC

 

ALEXANDER WAGMAN

Executive Director, Real Estate Securitization & Capital Markets

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

 

ANDREA WEITZMAN

Senior Associate

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

 

FRANK YIN

Director

KKR

To learn more about this year's 20 Under 40 recipients click here.

About CREFC 
The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the nearly $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

