The Cryogenic Freezers Market to grow by USD 148.21 million from 2022 to 2027 | The favorable government support and increase in funding to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryogenic freezers market is estimated to grow by USD 148.21 million at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor to the market in the region, due to the growing demand for cryopreservation of biological materials such as antibodies, nucleic acids, proteins, cells, and tissue samples in biopharmaceutical research. In addition, supportive regulatory measures such as the Regenerative Medicine Promotion Act of 2014 (H.R. 4494; S. 2126) help providers establish facilities for the efficient storage of pluripotent stem cells for regenerative medicine purposes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Free Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryogenic Freezers Market

Company Landscape

The cryogenic freezers market is fragmented; the companies of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The favorable government support and increase in funding is a key factor driving market growth. The government is improving cryopreservation, cell banking, and biobanking through continued funding and promotion, with the aim of improving healthcare quality and supporting biotech firms in life science research. In addition, organizations such as FAO and NBPGR preserve genetic samples, seeds, and tissues of rare species to ensure their conservation. Hence, government support is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - Increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and collaboration are major trends in the market.

Significant Challenge - The threat from faulty or loosely insulated cryogenic freezers is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Free Sample Report

Company Profiles

The cryogenic freezers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Air Water Inc., ARCTIKO AS, Aucma Co. Ltd, Avantor Inc., Azenta Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Eppendorf SE, Froilabo, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, PHC Holdings Corp., Scientific Research Instruments Co Pvt Ltd, Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., Taylor Wharton, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ZHONGKE MEILING CRYOGENICS CO. LTD., and ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

The cryogenic freezer market is segmented by type (tunnel freezer, IQF freezer, immersion freezer, spiral freezer, and others), end-user (hospitals and blood centers, biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the tunnel freezer segment will be significant during the forecast period. Tunnel freezers use a continuous conveyor system to quickly freeze items, improving freezing speed and efficiency. These freezers use cryogenic gases such as liquid nitrogen or carbon dioxide to achieve extremely low temperatures in the freezer chamber. Furthermore, they have several advantages, including high throughput and continuous processing, which ensure a smooth product flow. The fast speed of the freezing tunnel reduces the cost and freezing time compared to conventional batch freezers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The medical active air sampling system market size is estimated to grow by USD 109.11 million at a CAGR of 6.28% between 2022 and 2027. This medical active air sampling system market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (portable microbial sampling system and desktop microbial sampling system), application (pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, hospitals, and clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). One of the key factors driving the medical active air sampling system market growth is the increased restrictions for microbiological monitoring.

The electron microscopy sample preparation market size is estimated to grow by USD 244.64 million at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2022 and 2027. This electron microscopy sample preparation market report extensively covers market segmentation by type ( scanning electron microscope and transmission electron microscope), application( pharma and biotech companies, and academic and research institutes), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The rise in clinical trials in developing nations is the key trend shaping the growth of the market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio