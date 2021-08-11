The C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives, Inc. and The Home Depot Foundation Partner to Launch Curriculum Focused on the Life and Teaching of Dr. C.T. Vivian

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation and The C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives, Inc. (CTOVMA) are partnering to introduce a new, 16-week collegiate curriculum based on the life and teachings of distinguished civil rights leader, Dr. C.T. Vivian.

This fall, Emory University, University of Georgia, Kennesaw State University, Morehouse College, University of West Georgia, Clayton State University and Louisiana State University will begin to offer the educational course, It's In The Action. Additional colleges and universities nationwide are expected to begin to implement the course in 2022.

It's In The Action will provide a comprehensive study of Dr. C.T. Vivian's extraordinary life passion of promoting social justice and how he broke barriers with nonviolent strategies. Students will deep dive into the late Dr. Vivian's advocacy for equality by participating in course-related activities, projects and reports. Students will also learn first-hand accounts of the civil rights movement through Reverend Vivian's two books, Black Power and the American Myth (Fortress Books, 1970) and It's in the Action: Memories of a Nonviolent Warrior (New South Books, March 2021). In the spirit of C.T. Vivian, "the greatest preacher to ever live" according to Martin Luther King, Jr. the course's final assignment will allow students the opportunity to write and deliver their own sermon or speech based on Vivian's core teachings.

"Like so many others around the world, The Home Depot Foundation is inspired by Rev. Vivian's remarkable work and thoughtful teachings," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "Respect for all people and doing the right thing are two core values we uphold at the Foundation, which is why we're committed to helping communities eliminate social inequities. We're hopeful that this course will help equip our future leaders who also seek to achieve sustainable change."

According to Reverend Gerald Durley, chair of CTOVMA, "We are so pleased that The Home Depot Foundation has stepped up in support of this extremely important program. We are committed to the integrity of the curriculum and its ability to empower the youths who will be the leaders of tomorrow."

This program and partnership furthers The Home Depot Foundation's commitment to social equity through education and workforce development, community engagement and affordable housing. Earlier this year, the Foundation implemented programs to bridge the opportunity gap for Black youth, Black entrepreneurs and women in the skilled trades industry and surpassed $90 million invested in support of affordable housing for under-resourced communities.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

About The C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives

The C. T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives, Inc. (CTOVMA) is an Atlanta-based, non-profit organization originally founded in 2014 to collect, preserve and exhibit the 6,000-volume book collection authored by African Americans and/or those of African heritage. CTOVMA also supports educational programming utilizing the content of the collections and the beliefs, actions, and words of C.T. and Octavia Vivian. The nonprofit will promote the life and legacy of the Vivians and their influence on social justice. For more information, visit ctovma.org or call 404-659-0919.

###

SOURCE The Home Depot Foundation

Related Links

http://www.homedepotfoundation.org

