The Culinary Institute Of America And Forgotten Man Films Announce Collaboration

The partnership kicks off with on-demand video from the inaugural " Conversations at Copia " – a provocative live talk series at The CIA at Copia , hosted by celebrity chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern. The series brings together the pioneers of disruption within the worlds of food, beverage, and hospitality to share their stories of positive change. Additional content includes educational videos, expert commentary, and exclusive capture of CIA events, including two additional Conversations at Copia, taking place in October and December, and the upcoming CIA Summit for Beverage Professionals (CIA BevPro), taking place next March 2020. Viewers will also be able to view video-on-demand from the CIA's extensive content library, including interviews, cooking demos and recreational cooking classes.

"We are excited to be in on the ground level of the Somm TV experience," said Dan Vinh, vice president of marketing and communications for the CIA. "The team, backed by Forgotten Man Films' knowledge of the industry, truly understands the subtle nuances of food and culture and shares them in an approachable and authentic way. We look forward to using this new platform to share an inside look at all angles of the culinary world with true food lovers."

"We're partnering with The CIA because it's the premier educational location for food education and awareness," said Jason Wise, president of Somm TV. "It's an organization that refuses to stay put – it evolves with the times and that's really important for us because we want to capture the most incredible culinary stories, innovations, and ideas. The CIA is home to all of that."

Somm TV's unique approach to storytelling―with its hybrid narrative/documentary style―is a game changer in content creation, particularly in the food and wine space. To sign up for a charter subscription of Somm TV, visit sommtv.com.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world's premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu .

About Somm TV

Somm TV is the first subscription video on demand streaming platform in the wine, food, and travel space with exclusive new shows, films, and educational content created from the ground up by the team that made the SOMM documentary series.

SOURCE The Culinary Institute of America

Related Links

www.culinary.edu

