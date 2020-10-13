The Curd Nerd's Guide to Celebrating National Cheese Curd Day

Just a regular curd nerd like all of us, Curdis was introduced in 2018 and has quickly become a beloved member of the Culver's family. He loves to learn new things, try good foods and tell, ahem, cheesy jokes. True curd nerds know a thing or two about Curdis, and you can start off National Cheese Curd Day by learning more about him on his blog, Curd is the Word, or by following his Instagram or Twitter profiles.

Show Off Your Cheesiest Dance Moves

Let your friends know you're celebrating the day by taking a selfie with the new Curd Nerd filter from Culver's Instagram. You can even kick it up a cheesy notch by checking out Curdis' own cheese curd dance and filming your own spin on it while using the filter. Let's see those groovy moves!

Say Cheese for a Chance to Win Free Cheese Curds for One Year

Keep the fun going by heading to Culver's latest promo, Say Cheese for a chance to win free Wisconsin Cheese Curds for a year! Wait: It gets better! You can also win brand new cheese curd swag. What better way to show off your curd nerd pride than with a cheesy new mug or blanket?

Chat Curds With a Master Cheesemaker

Last but not least, join a virtual event from Culver's and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin featuring a live Q&A with Wisconsin cheesemakers. On October 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST/ 7:00 p.m. CST on Wisconsin Cheese's Facebook and YouTube accounts, find out more about your favorite ooey-gooey snack and then test your curd nerd knowledge with trivia, games and prizes.

Munch on Golden, Crunchy, Ooey-Gooey Cheese Curds

The final way to celebrate National Cheese Curd Day is to get cheese curds from Culver's, of course! Get a family-size order to share (if that's your thing – no shame in ordering for one) or get even cheesier by dipping your curds in Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce. For some extra fun, guess whether the fresh Wisconsin cheddar cheese inside your curd will be white or yellow (both equally delicious). To find the restaurant nearest you to visit on National Cheese Curd Day, visit Culver's locations page.

