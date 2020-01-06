The Customer Experience with S&T Bank Just Got Better

Formerly known as KeyBank Pavilion, S&T Bank Music Park will welcome live music fans to the 23,000-capacity venue in the greater Pittsburgh region, to see top performers in 2020 such as Maroon 5, Jimmy Buffett, Journey, Chicago, KISS and Ozzy Osbourne. With this sponsorship, S&T Bank will join the elite club of other brand name organizations that sponsor Live Nation venues across the country.

"At S&T Bank, we are all about delivering a great customer experience, and this partnership brings our mission to life," said Todd Brice, chief executive officer of S&T Bank. "The love of music is universal, and through this partnership we can provide a unique entertainment experience for all of our current and future customers."

The venue will provide an interactive entertainment experience for concert goers, with many opportunities to engage with the S&T brand, including virtual photo booths, social media activities and entertaining ways to learn about finances and win prizes.

S&T customers will enjoy VIP perks, including no service fees or taxes for tickets purchased on stbank.com, and during special promotions other benefits like select pre-sale tickets to concerts, exclusive access to the new S&T entertainment lounge and complimentary use of lawn chairs for outdoor seating.

"Through this partnership with Live Nation, S&T Bank will have the opportunity to grow our customer base in Western and Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast and Central Ohio and Upstate New York by making our brand synonymous with the global entertainment giant," said David Antolik, president of S&T Bank.

Giving Back

As part of the sponsorship, S&T will also launch a financial literacy program with Live Nation, the first community-focused partnership of its kind with the entertainment company. The program will give area students the opportunity to learn about the music business, while learning essential life skills, like financial planning, investing, and starting/running a business. After participating in the program, students will be invited to attend that evening's concert.

"Giving back to the community is a large part of our purpose and culture; that's why we've incorporated this financial literacy program with Live Nation, with the goal to help students be more financially confident," said Dana Wysinger, chief marketing officer of S&T Bank. "We're excited to bring a whole new level of entertainment experiences to the community with a one-of-a-kind destination venue that connects finance and fun."

Visit stbank.com to check out exclusive concert benefits for S&T Bank customers.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $8.7 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently named by Forbes as a 2019 World's Best Bank. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

