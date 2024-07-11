S&T BANK NAMED 2024 FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY TOP WORKPLACE WINNER

INDIANA, Pa., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STBA), announced today its naming as a national 2024 Financial Services Industry Top Workplace Winner.

"It is an honor to be named as a 2024 Top Workplace," stated Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "This award serves as recognition that our team members are engaged across the organization as we strive to live out our people-forward purpose. It represents another proof point that our employees feel empowered, valued and supported. I want to personally say thank you to our employees for their willingness to participate and provide invaluable feedback about our company."

This award is a result of employee participation in the Energage 2024 Employee Survey. The Top Workplaces program awards organizations that create and foster people-first workplace cultures. Winners within the financial industry must have 150+ U.S. based employees and 500+ employees overall. Results are received from direct and anonymous feedback from employees who choose to submit responses within the financial services industry. Energage surveys are designed to identify organizational strengths while distinguishing what sets companies apart from market competitors.

S&T's Chief Human Resources Officer, Susan Nicholson, shared, "S&T received an exceptional survey participation rate thanks to our highly engaged employees. I am grateful to our employees for continuing to provide valuable insights about what we do well and where we have opportunities to learn and grow. We take tremendous pride in our employees and the role they play in making S&T a top workplace."

