The Daily Mastermind Joins Your Home TV, Providing Inspiration and Education to Entrepreneurs, Connecting Brands with Viewers

"We're excited to launch The Daily Mastermind streaming channel on Your Home TV . This alliance allows us to expand our mission—to help entrepreneurs create clarity, focus, and discipline in their lives—on a global scale," said George Wright III, host of The Daily Mastermind and founder of Authority Media Network.

Wright added, "Your Home TV's founder, Sean Stockell, is truly an innovator in OTT streaming and a visionary in mobile-first content distribution globally. Sean and his team have demonstrated a unique ability to create alliances and partnerships across media, filmmaking, and brand programming. His creative collaborative focuses on original short-form, family-friendly programs that are highly shareable through advanced AI and digital distribution methods. Your Home TV has been called the 'Up-Streaming Network' because Sean has introduced digital engagement into streaming, improved compensation models for creators, and his content-to-commerce approach is helping reinvent the streaming business."

Wright brings more than 30 years of experience building global brands and working with entrepreneurs, business owners, and thought leaders. As the founder of Authority Media Network, he has helped produce more than 5,000 magazine interviews and contributed to over $5 billion in client-driven revenue outcomes throughout his career. His work focuses on helping individuals build authority, scale their message, and create long-term influence through media and strategic positioning.

"George Wright III is a proven and highly successful entrepreneur, and he knows how to inspire entrepreneurial leaders to achieve powerful accomplishments in life. George is a tremendous talent behind the mic, and his warm on-task interview style, extensive business acumen, and deep understanding in multi-media authority catapults his broadcasts. He is a thoughtful mentor to many and he produces an expansive digital presence on behalf of his clients. We are honored to welcome George and his insight-packed production, The Daily Mastermind, to our growing family at Your Home TV," says Sean Stockell, founder and CEO of Your Home Digital and executive producer of Your Home TV.

ABOUT THE DAILY MASTERMIND

The Daily Mastermind is a high-impact podcast and media platform designed to help entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders create clarity, focus, and discipline in their lives and businesses. Hosted by George Wright III—an experienced CEO, marketing strategist, and entrepreneur who has built and scaled multiple multimillion-dollar companies—the show combines mindset, strategy, and real-world execution to help you unlock your full potential. With decades of experience working alongside global brands, celebrities, and industry leaders, George Wright brings a proven framework and insider perspective to every episode. Whether you're building a business, scaling your influence, or creating a legacy, The Daily Mastermind will give you the tools, insights, and motivation to take action and achieve your ultimate destiny.

ABOUT YOUR HOME DIGITAL/ YOUR HOME TV

Your Home Digital is a premier digital agency with a dynamic network of media partners and strong collective of content creators, including film producers, influencers, leading brands, and authentic storytellers. Our unique collaboration structure enables us to achieve superior client outcomes and ROI objectives. We specialize in OTT and CTV (connected TV) streaming via our global network, Your Home TV and manage brand marketing strategies for top-tier clients. We create mobile-first technology partnerships which optimize engagement through home entertainment streaming.

SOURCE Your Home Digital LLC