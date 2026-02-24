THE DALLAS OPERA ANNOUNCES ITS 2026/2027 SEASON

FEATURING FOUR NEW-TO-DALLAS PRODUCTIONS:

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE (Oct 9–17, 2026)

THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN (Oct 30–Nov 7, 2026)

TURANDOT (Feb 12–20, 2027)

LOHENGRIN (Mar 5–13, 2027)

PLUS, TWO FAMILY OPERAS AND THREE BELOVED ANNUAL CONCERTS RETURN

SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE STARTING TODAY

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Opera (TDO) today announced programming for its 2026/2027 Season at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas.

The company's 69th season features four mainstage productions:

Donizetti's THE ELIXIR OF LOVE opens the season on October 9, 2026. Directed here by Stephen Lawless, this colorful production is set in post-World War II Italy. British Iranian coloratura soprano Soraya Mafi, legendary Italian baritone Alessandro Corbelli, and Operalia winners Anthony León and Mihai Damian all make their house debuts.

Following The Elixir of Love is the North American debut of Australian director Barrie Kosky's production of Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN, which premiered with the Bayerische Staatsoper. This bold and glitzy production stars Estonian soprano Mirjam Mesak in her US debut as the Vixen.

In February 2027, TDO will present Puccini's TURANDOT, conducted by Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director Emmanuel Villaume. First premiered by director Francesca Zambello with Washington National Opera, this production features a new ending with music by Grammy Award® winner and video game composer Christopher Tin (known for the Civilization IV game) and a libretto from Succession writer Susan Soon He Stanton. This ending could be heard at the 2026 Winter Olympics during Japanese figure skater Yuma Kagiyama's silver-medal-winning free skate.

The 2026/2027 Season concludes in March 2027 with a new production of Wagner's heroic myth LOHENGRIN. Director Louis Désiré returns to lead this premiere production, which is conducted by Emmanuel Villaume. Pavarotti d'Oro winner Saimir Pirgu and Operalia winner Kathleen O'Mara star as Lohengrin and Elsa, respectively.

The upcoming season also includes beloved annual events, including the Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert, the Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital featuring celebrated German soprano Christiane Karg and acclaimed pianist Andrew von Oeyen, and the Phyllis A. and Thomas H. McCasland, Jr. Lone Star Vocal Competition.

Family operas return in the Fall and Spring of 2026/2027 with afternoon performances of THE LITTLE PRINCE, adapted from Rachel Portman's mainstage opera, and THE BREMEN TOWN MUSICIANS, featuring music by Offenbach, Rossini, Donizetti, Sullivan, and Verdi.

Subscriptions, starting as low as $98 for all four mainstage operas, are available for purchase starting today.

SEASON SPONSOR

The VanSickle Family Foundation in honor of Edith and Elmer VanSickle

The Dallas Opera is supported, in part, by funds from: the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Lexus is the official vehicle of The Dallas Opera.

Advertising support from The Dallas Morning News. The Dallas Opera is a proud member of OPERA America.

Program and artists are subject to change.

