The DAQRI Augmented Reality Patent Portfolio Offered For Sale or License

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a market leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets and domain name brokerage, and Rock Creek Advisors, LLC, an advisory firm, with extensive expertise in turnarounds, financial advisory and liquidations, are marketing for sale the patent portfolio and certain related assets of a leader in professional grade augmented reality ("AR") hardware and software technology. The seller will entertain offers to acquire or license all or a subset of the patent portfolio.

DAQRI built a name in the AR space by developing and delivering professional-grade augmented reality solutions to its 120+ corporate clients across many markets and industries. DAQRI's portfolio of patents, which represent a full suite of AR technology elements, has been commercialized through its two primary product lines: the head-worn hardware (DAQRI Smart Glasses®) and the software platform (DAQRI Worksense®). Together, the two technologies linked digital content to the real world to accelerate productivity, communication, and key business processes.

"DAQRI developed a portfolio of patented technology that served as the foundation for the creation and commercialization of world-class AR solutions for a wide range of business and logistics obstacles," remarked Jim Gansman, Managing Director of Rock Creek Advisors. He added, "Controlling this portfolio has the potential to put a buyer at the top of the AR industry and provides an unmatched opportunity to expand the technology into adjacent high innovation areas."

The applications for DAQRI's technology are far reaching with massive potential outside of augmented reality. Hilco Streambank CEO, Gabe Fried, commented "Applications for the various portions of the portfolio include AR glasses in the industrial space and extend to autonomous vehicles, gaming, artificial intelligence, consumer electronics, digital content creation, 3D digital mapping and more."

Offers to acquire all or a portion of the assets are due by March 31, 2020.

Parties interested in the patent portfolio or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank or Rock Creek Advisors directly using the contact information provided below.

Gabe Fried CEO gfried@hilcoglobal.com 617.458.9355 Richelle Kalnit Senior Vice President rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Ben Kaplan Associate bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1978 Jim Gansman Managing Director jgansman@rockcreekfa.com 201.315.2521 Heidi Lipton Vice President hlipton@rockcreekfa.com 917.842.2652



About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

About Rock Creek Advisors, LLC: Rock Creek Advisors works with companies and their investors, shareholders, directors, lenders, and other relevant constituents to help companies maximize their true potential. We have expertise in turnarounds, financial advisor, company sales and liquidations. We help bridge the gap between a management team's turnaround plan and their investor's needs. We help sell companies or parts of them that are attractive for a sale. We work closely with all constituents to analyze the situation, develop a workplan with clear deliverables/timeframes, build the steps for a turnaround or sale and execute on the agreed plan.

For media and Press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847-418-2712

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

