The Data Center Flash Storage Market to Reach Over $24 Billion During the Period 2018−2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global data center flash storage market is likely to reach over $24 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 16% during 2018−2024.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The inefficiency of traditional HDD-based drivers to support high-performance applicationsin data centers is increasing the demand for all flash storage systems. The rapid decline in the cost of SSD drives is expected to aidthe adoption and growth of flash storage systems in India , Southeast Asia , and MEA markets during the forecast period. Innovations in flash storage devices, which include NVMe flash storage and QLC NAND flash drives will have a positive effect on market growth between 2019 and 2024 Dell Technologies is dominating flash array market, whereas Samsung leads the data center SSD drive market with around 30% share. The use of flash storage in mission-critical workloads is expected to spread over other applications, thereby driving the growth during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue| 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by system,industries/end-users, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 26 othervendors.

Request your free sample today! : https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-flash-storage-market#!#requestsample

Data Center Flash Storage Market– Segmentation

The market research report includes a detailed market segmentation by systems, industries/end-users, and geography.

The global data center flash storage market by SAN systems is expected to reach revenue of over $15 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 18%.

by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 18%. The increasing penetration of IoT technology in the healthcare sector has increased the data growth by over 50%, which will provide real-time data on the patient's health.

Market Segmentation by System

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Network Attached Storage(NAS)

Market Segmentation by Application/End-user types

Cloud/IT Services

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Data Center Flash Storage Market– Dynamics

Flash storage devices have proven effective in terms of performance as well as aided in reducing space and power consumption in the data center. The digitalization of business, the increased penetration of the internet, and the increase adoption of cloud, big data, and AI technology are the major drivers for the growth of flash storage devices in the data center environment.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling the Growth of the Global Flash Storage Market:

Growth in Business and Consumer Data

Increase in Implementation of SDS Solutions

Rise in Demand for Flash Storage in the Cloud Environment

Data Center Flash Storage Market–Geography

The US leads flash storage adoption, followed by Germany, China, UK, and Japan. In the Americas, the US dominates the flash storage with over 95% share, followed by Latin America and Canada. The Americas market is witnessing high investments by colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-flash-storage-market#!#requestsample

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

Singapore



China



India

Europe

Germany



UK



Netherlands



Other Countries

Americas

US



Latin America



Canada

MEA

Middle East



Africa

Major vendors in the global market:

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

NetApp

Pure Storage

Other vendors include Accelstor,Avere Systems (Microsoft),Datadirect Networks, Fujitsu, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei,Infortrend Technology, Intel, Inspur,Kaminario, Lenovo, Micron,Mitac Holdings, Nimbus Data, Pivot3,Qnap Systems, Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer), Samsung, Seagate Technology,Sk Hynix (Sk Group), Super Micro Computer, Synology, Toshiba, Violin Systems, Western Digital, And Wiwynn (Wistron).

Explore our Data Center Knowledge Base profileto know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is a premium and innovation-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence