The Data Center Market in India to Generate Revenues of Over $4 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton
Feb 06, 2020, 09:00 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Data Center Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- $10 billion will be invested in India Data Center Market over the next 6 years.
- $3 billion will be spent building data centers in India. L&T and Sterling and Wilson to be the major benefiters
- Data explosion and favorable government policies to aid the establishment of data center parks across the country
- As of October 2019, there were over 10 data center projects, which are expected to be operational between June 2020 and December 2022.
- Adani Group, Bridge Data Centers, Colt DCS, and Yotta Infrastructure are among the new entrants to the market, targeting hyperscale investments with multiple facilities covering over 40 MW of power capacity.
- State governments in Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Mumbai have introduced incentives for data center development.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – Profile of 10 IT infrastructure provider, 13 prominent investors, and 18 support infrastructure and construction services providers
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-india-2025
Data Center Market in India – Segmentation
- The increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays and hybrid storage arrays is boosting the demand for storage systems. High-performance operations aid the growth of flash storage systems in data centers that require strong I/O capabilities.
- Generators are irreplaceable in the India data center market as power fluctuation is common in the country. Generators are mostly designed with N+N or 2N redundancy in Tier III and Tier IV data centers established across the country. In India, there are on-premise data center deployments typically of less than 500 kW that does not require a separate generator.
- Innovations have increased the growth and adoption of performance-optimized data centers (PODs). These facilities typically comprise 1–20 rack units with pre-installed power and cooling infrastructure.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage
- Network
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- Rack PDU
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers,
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure
- Building Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Building Designs
- Physical Security
- DCIM & BMS
Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I &II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Data Center Market in India – Dynamics
In the 2018−2019 National Budget, the Government of India has emphasized the importance of increasing cloud and data center investment in the Indian market. Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Mumbai, where government bodies are providing incentives for data center development. The Uttar Pradesh government proposed incentives for data center development in August 2019. Many other states are offering data center related incentives as part of their IT/ITeS policies or Industrial Policies. In Karnataka, the Industry Policy 2014–2019 ended in September 2019. The government is working on a new policy, which is likely to be released by Q2 2020. The government also started an initiative namely MeghRaj to ensure that service providers hosting government-based cloud applications should store the related data within the country. This has prompted government-owned organizations such as the National Informatics Centre (NIC), ITI, and Center for Development of Advanced Computing to continuously invest in data centers to improve the digital (cloud-based) services offered by various government agencies in the country.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Migration to Cloud-Based Business Operations
- Big Data and IoT to Increase Data Center Investment
- Adoption of Converged & Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Platforms
- All-Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays to Fuel Growth
Data Center Market in India – Geography
North America is the largest segment of the global pro microphone market in terms of revenue and unit shipment. The penetration of pro AV systems remains all-time high in the US and Canada. China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and India, where sound reinforcement systems are witnessing a high surge in their demand, are leading the APAC market. Europe, which is led by the UK, Germany, and France is witnessing the demand for new pro AV systems, while upgrades and replacements are also driving market growth. The market growth in Latin America was fueled by the Summer Olympics 2016 in Brazil. The increasing popularity of Latin music in other parts of the world has also propelled the market growth of the music industry in the region. However, political unrest in Venezuela, economic dwindling of Brazil's economy, and natural disasters would affect the market growth in the region.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-india-2025
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Karnataka
- Maharashtra
- Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
- Other States
Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Huawei
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Prominent Investors
- Bridge Data Centres
- BSNL Data Center
- Bharti Airtel (NXTRA DATA)
- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)
- CtrlS
- GPX Global Systems
- ITI Limited
- NTT Communications
- Pi DATACENTERS
- Reliance Communications
- Sify Technology
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Yotta Infrastructure
Prominent Support Infrastructure and Construction Services Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Cummins
- Delta Group
- Eaton
- KOEL (Kirloskar Group)
- Larson & Toubro (L&T)
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)
- Netrack Enclosures
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
- STULZ
- Vastunidhi
- Vertiv
Explore our data center knowledge base profiles to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Data Center Colocation Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
- Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
- Data Center Market in Nordic - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
- Data Center Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024
About Arizton:
Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1-302-469-0707
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article