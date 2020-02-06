The Data Center Market in India to Generate Revenues of Over $4 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Data Center Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

$10 billion will be invested in India Data Center Market over the next 6 years. $3 billion will be spent building data centers in India . L&T and Sterling and Wilson to be the major benefiters Data explosion and favorable government policies to aid the establishment of data center parks across the country As of October 2019 , there were over 10 data center projects, which are expected to be operational between June 2020 and December 2022 . Adani Group, Bridge Data Centers, Colt DCS , and Yotta Infrastructure are among the new entrants to the market, targeting hyperscale investments with multiple facilities covering over 40 MW of power capacity. State governments in Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Mumbai have introduced incentives for data center development.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 10 IT infrastructure provider, 13 prominent investors, and 18 support infrastructure and construction services providers

Data Center Market in India – Segmentation

The increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays and hybrid storage arrays is boosting the demand for storage systems. High-performance operations aid the growth of flash storage systems in data centers that require strong I/O capabilities.

Generators are irreplaceable in the India data center market as power fluctuation is common in the country. Generators are mostly designed with N+N or 2N redundancy in Tier III and Tier IV data centers established across the country. In India , there are on-premise data center deployments typically of less than 500 kW that does not require a separate generator.

data center market as power fluctuation is common in the country. Generators are mostly designed with N+N or 2N redundancy in Tier III and Tier IV data centers established across the country. In , there are on-premise data center deployments typically of less than 500 kW that does not require a separate generator. Innovations have increased the growth and adoption of performance-optimized data centers (PODs). These facilities typically comprise 1–20 rack units with pre-installed power and cooling infrastructure.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers,



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM & BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I &II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Market in India – Dynamics

In the 2018−2019 National Budget, the Government of India has emphasized the importance of increasing cloud and data center investment in the Indian market. Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Mumbai, where government bodies are providing incentives for data center development. The Uttar Pradesh government proposed incentives for data center development in August 2019. Many other states are offering data center related incentives as part of their IT/ITeS policies or Industrial Policies. In Karnataka, the Industry Policy 2014–2019 ended in September 2019. The government is working on a new policy, which is likely to be released by Q2 2020. The government also started an initiative namely MeghRaj to ensure that service providers hosting government-based cloud applications should store the related data within the country. This has prompted government-owned organizations such as the National Informatics Centre (NIC), ITI, and Center for Development of Advanced Computing to continuously invest in data centers to improve the digital (cloud-based) services offered by various government agencies in the country.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Migration to Cloud-Based Business Operations

Big Data and IoT to Increase Data Center Investment

Adoption of Converged & Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Platforms

All-Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays to Fuel Growth

Data Center Market in India – Geography

Market Segmentation by Geography

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

Other States

Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Huawei

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Lenovo

NetApp

Prominent Investors

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL Data Center

Bharti Airtel (NXTRA DATA)

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

CtrlS

GPX Global Systems

ITI Limited

NTT Communications

Pi DATACENTERS

Reliance Communications

Sify Technology

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Yotta Infrastructure

Prominent Support Infrastructure and Construction Services Providers

ABB

Caterpillar Inc.

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

Larson & Toubro (L&T)

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

Netrack Enclosures

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

STULZ

Vastunidhi

Vertiv

