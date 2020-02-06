The Data Center Market in Latin America to Reach Revenues of Over $6 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Data Center Market in Latin America - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Brazil is the hotspot for data center investment with 10 projects in 2019, followed by Chile and Colombia .

is the hotspot for data center investment with 10 projects in 2019, followed by and . Google and AWS will be the major contributors to boost data center investments in Chile and Argentina in the next two years.

and in the next two years. Expansion plans of colocation operators such as, Equinix, Ascenty, ODATA, TigoUne, Antel, and others across Latin America to increase competition in the market.

to increase competition in the market. Modular data center developers namely, Flexenclosure, Etix Everywhere, and Huawei to benefit from market growth.

DRUPS providers namely, KINOLT (Euro-Diesel), gaining generator market share in Latin America.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 IT infrastructure providers, 7 support infrastructure providers, 5 construction contractors, and 5 data center investors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-data-center-market-report-2025

Data Center Market in Latin America – Segmentation

IT spending in Latin America is growing significantly YOY. The growth is majorly driven by enterprises shifting from on-premise IT infrastructure to colocation. Enterprises are more concerned about the availability of support services such as reliable power, cooling system efficiency, high-speed connectivity, and security.

is growing significantly YOY. The growth is majorly driven by enterprises shifting from on-premise IT infrastructure to colocation. Enterprises are more concerned about the availability of support services such as reliable power, cooling system efficiency, high-speed connectivity, and security. The adoption of generators of capacity over 2 MW is growing in Latin America . The service providers in Latin American countries continue to invest more in N+N redundant generators rather than N+1 or 2N for power distribution and UPS systems.

. The service providers in Latin American countries continue to invest more in N+N redundant generators rather than N+1 or 2N for power distribution and UPS systems. Several facilities in Brazil are commonly utilizing water-based cooling systems. Some parts of Brazil also offer the climatic benefit of adopting free cooling and air-based cooling techniques. The large data center development in Brazil during the forecast period is expected to adopt systems that support free cooling.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers,



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Infrastructure

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM & BMS

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I &II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Market in Latin America – Dynamics

In Latin America, the major lookout for data center operators is tax incentives. Many countries in Latin America are providing tax incentives for both local and global data center investors, leading in more development of data centers during the forecast period. Also, many countries are providing land for the construction of data centers. For instance, in Brazil, the government provides incentives through the Regime Especial de Tributação do Programa Nacional de Banda Larga (REPNBL) program, which includes incentives on the purchase of infrastructure that help improve local broadband connectivity in the country. Colombia has become an attractive destination for data center development because of special interest in its Free Trade Zone. Colombia provides the Free Trade Zone as an appropriate location for data centers. In addition, the Free Trade Zone will enable tax incentives for data center developers.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Use of Big Data & IoT Technologies

Rising Interest for Modular/Containerized/Pod Data Center Deployment

Adoption of Flash Storage Solutions

Shift to Edge Data Center Deployments

Data Center Market in Latin America – Geography

Brazil is the leading country with the highest number of facilities. With the increasing internet penetration, the use of cloud-based services by businesses is growing. In Brazil, there were about 13 new facilities opened or under-construction projects and are likely to be operational by 2019. Cloud service providers such as Alibaba is also planning to launch its cloud computing service in Brazil. Alibaba has identified a local partner known as UOL Diveo that will resell its cloud services in Brazil. In Brazil, Sao Paulo is the state with the majority of investment from Ascenty, Equinix, UOL DIVEO. Rio de Janeiro is also preferred by colocation service providers such as Ascenty and Centurylink.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-data-center-market-report-2025

Market Segmentation by Geography

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Major Vendors

Prominent (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Huawei

IBM

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Eaton

Rittal

KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

Flexenclosure

Aceco TI

ZFB Group

Prominent Data Center Investors

Bridge Data Centres

Ascenty

Equinix

Google

ODATA

Tigo (Millicom)

Other Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers – Arista, Broadcom, Juniper, Lenovo, NetApp, Oracle, Pure Storage

Other Prominent Construction Contractors - Fluor Corporation, Holder Construction, Jacobs Engineering Group, Mortenson Construction

Other Prominent Infrastructure Providers - Active Power (Piller Power Systems), Alfa Laval, Assa Abloy, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch), Caterpillar, Cisco, Cummins, Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries), Delta Group, Generac Power System, Honeywell International, Legrand, Mitsubishi, Munters, Panduit, Siemens

Other Prominent Data Center Investors – EdgeConnex, GTD Group, Telefonica

Explore our data center knowledge base profiles to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence