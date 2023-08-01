The Data Monetization Market to grow by USD 4,184.81 million from 2022 to 2027|High adoption of data monetization by various platforms to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data monetization market is expected to increase by USD 4,184.81 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.57%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover IT Consulting & Other Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The data monetization market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Monetization Market

Vendor Landscape

The data monetization market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offering

Ciena Corp - The company offers data monetization services such as inconsistent fiber access, a new cloud business ecosystem, and internal complexity and cost.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers data monetization solutions for multi-domain and multi-vendor environments.

Extreme Networks Inc. - The company offers data monetization that creates a stronger connection with visitors using data validation and high-quality Wi-Fi.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (solution and service), platform (BFSI, E-commerce and retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and others)

The market share growth by the solution segment will be significant during the forecast period. The amount of data has grown significantly through customer interactions, IoT devices, and social media. Companies can gain actionable insights that provide direct solutions to existing business problems, leading to continued business growth. Other growth drivers are price optimization and improved inventory management. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Various technology companies, start-ups, venture capital firms, and even North American industries such as BFSI, retail, and e-commerce are expanding their data infrastructures extensively. The innovation in data-driven services is driven by the help of advanced data collection and storage capabilities. This contributes to the rapid and robust integration of data monetization in the region. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CoreSite Realty Corp.

Equinix Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nokia Corp.

NTT Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Data Monetization Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The high adoption of data monetization by various platforms is a key factor driving market growth. The benefits of implementing data-driven decision-making for business growth and profit are being recognized and gaining popularity in the business world across multiple industries. Additionally, various other industries such as banking and healthcare can also leverage raw customer data and leverage insights to improve customer retention and loyalty. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The digital transformation of business is a major trend in the market. A large amount of data is generated by BFSI, automotive, medical, and other industries. Therefore, businesses are moving towards using digital technologies, implementing IoT devices, and using social media platforms and other digital channels for customer interaction and data collection. Additionally, the ability to collect and analyze data at scale and subsequently gain business insights is of great benefit to an organization. Therefore, the growing digital transformation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Data privacy and regulatory compliance are significant challenges restricting market growth. Monetizing customer data violates privacy and data collection, storage, and processing policies, as every business must comply with regulatory bodies such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Therefore, companies must comply with legal requirements and take certain measures to protect the privacy of their customers. Hence, such factors regarding data monetization are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Data Monetization Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,184.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 19.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., Equinix Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., NTT Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

