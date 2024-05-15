The Datassential 500: Largest U.S. Chains Grow Sales Despite Modest Expansion

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datassential , the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, today reported the nation's largest chains grew sales by 7.5 percent in 2023 to $417.13 billion, as price increases helped sales in a year of modest unit expansion, according to a preview of its annual top 500 chains report, the Datassential 500.

"We're excited to reveal our sixth annual top 500 chains report, the Datassential 500, filled with insights that will provide food and beverage companies of all types a clear picture of how this ever-changing industry is shifting, and what current trends can reveal about tomorrow," said Huy Do, Research and Insights manager and the report's author.

Key highlights:

The nation's largest chains increased units by 2.1 percent to 238,152.

Subway remains the largest restaurant chain by units despite losing some ground from 2022, with total units in 2023 of 20,133 compared with 20,576 in 2022. McDonald's is still No. 1 in sales, growing sales to $52.91 billion in 2023 from $48.67 billion the year before.

in 2023 from the year before. There was only one change in ranking among the top 10 chains by units: Domino's Pizza overtook Burger King with 6,854 locations nationwide. And in terms of sales, Chipotle moved ahead of Subway, with sales of $9.87 billion .

. Arkansas -based 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain, is the fastest-growing chain in the U.S., with annual unit growth of 373.7% in 2023 compared with 2022.

-based 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain, is the fastest-growing chain in the U.S., with annual unit growth of 373.7% in 2023 compared with 2022. Expansion accelerated last year for the fastest-growing brands: Five chains grew faster in 2023 than 2022's fastest-growing restaurant, Mochinut, a Los Angeles -based chain that sells mochi donuts, bubble tea and Korean hot dogs.

The free Datassential 500 report preview reveals those brands and many more insights about restaurant chain growth, including regional distribution, sales and unit growth across 16 major restaurant segments, consumer insights across three key metrics, and more. To get your copy of the report, click here .

The full report is available only to subscribers. For more information or to become a subscriber, reach out here .

And don't miss an exclusive discussion of the Datassential 500 report on Thursday, June 13th at 12 pm CT, where Simply Smarter webinar participants can get a preview of the full Datassential 500 report.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

