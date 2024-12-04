THE DAYDRIFT NOW OPEN IN MIAMI BEACH

THE NEW HOTEL FROM BLUE SUEDE HOSPITALITY GROUP BRINGS ELEVATED BOUTIQUE HOSPITALITY TO COLLINS PARK

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daydrift , the latest addition to Blue Suede Hospitality Group's (BSHG) portfolio, has opened its doors in the vibrant Collins Park neighborhood of Miami Beach. Combining sleek design, state-of-the-art technology, and an exceptional dining experience, The Daydrift, located at 2216 Park Avenue, offers a sophisticated retreat for modern travelers just steps from the beach and Miami's lively attractions.

The Daydrift Lobby

"We are excited to introduce The Daydrift as a true neighborhood hotel that embodies the dynamic energy of the Collins Park community," said Kenny Lipschutz, Founder & CEO of Blue Suede Hospitality Group. "We have designed the hotel and our exciting upcoming food & beverage partnership to provide a rejuvenating oasis for guests and neighbors to have a space of their own, all while still being in the heart of the action."

The Daydrift features 50 guest rooms and suites, designed by Interior Image Group, ranging in size from 220 to 600 square feet, catering to both leisure and business travelers. Room types range from king bed to double rooms and include one and two-bedroom suites.

Each room features plush bedding, bespoke furnishings, smart TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi, keyless entry, and eco-conscious bath products. Interiors reflect warm, tropical tones inspired by the 1970s.

The Daydrift's amenities are designed to deliver a seamless blend of style and comfort. Guests are welcomed into a vibrant lobby lounge, an inviting space perfect for unwinding or connecting over expertly crafted cocktails or freshly brewed coffee. The third-floor rooftop pool and deck offer a peaceful oasis, featuring a serene plunge pool and expansive seating areas, ideal for relaxation, yoga, or enjoying drinks while soaking up the elevated ambiance.

The property's exclusive partnership with a celebrated culinary team will bring a multi-faceted food and beverage program to the hotel. More details to be announced soon.

The Daydrift is surrounded by Miami Beach's cultural and entertainment highlights, including the Bass Museum of Art, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, and Lincoln Road's renowned shops and restaurants. The hotel's central location at Park Avenue and 22nd Street provides effortless access to Miami's pristine beaches and iconic Ocean Drive.

ABOUT BLUE SUEDE HOSPITALITY GROUP (BSHG)

Blue Suede Hospitality Group (BSHG) is a next-generation hospitality company dedicated to modernizing the boutique hotel experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, BSHG delivers exceptional properties in prime, walkable downtown locations. The company's flexible layouts, dynamic pricing, and tech-driven solutions appeal to a wide range of guests while maintaining an industry-leading cost profile. With approximately $200 million in assets under management, BSHG is positioned for significant future growth. The company currently operates or has developments underway in several key cities, including Ann Arbor, MI; Cincinnati, OH; Charlottesville, VA; Hamptons, NY; Memphis, TN; and Miami, FL. BSHG continues to build a robust pipeline of future projects as it expands its presence in the boutique hospitality market.

For more information about The Daydrift, visit www.thedaydrift.com or follow @thedaydrift and @bluesuedehospitality on social media.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Blue Suede Hospitality Group