The DDC Group and MindMap Digital Announce Strategic Partnership

AI-led BPM, The DDC Group, and AI Architects, MindMap Digital Partner to Accelerate a New Era of F&A.

EVERGREEN, Colo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDC Group, an AI-first operations leader, today announces a strategic partnership with MindMap Digital, a specialist in AI consulting and data-driven solutions. This collaboration is set to introduce a new era of efficiency and digital transformation for the finance and accounting (F&A) industry.

"Together, we are setting new solution frameworks in F&A," said Nimesh Akhauri, CEO of The DDC Group. "We're co-creating advanced, AI-enabled solutions developed on the strong foundation of industry domain experience and functional F&A expertise. This will accelerate our ability to support global CFOs in their financial transformation journey."

The alliance blends MindMap Digital's F&A expertise and advanced AI engineering with The DDC Group's deep operational knowledge, functional mastery, and rapid adoption of emerging technologies—creating the powerful foundations for the next generation of F&A services.

"At MindMap, we've always believed that AI should solve real business problems, not just create MVPs. The joint initiative with The DDC Group is a perfect example of that philosophy in action," said Saurabh Goenka, CEO of MindMap Digital. "By combining our AI architecture expertise with DDC's operational excellence, we're fundamentally reimagining what's possible."

According to Juan Diaz, Chief Capability Officer at The DDC Group, Finance as a function has progressed far beyond transactional activities, evolving into a critical enabler of enterprise-wide decision-making and a driver of strategic growth.

"We are committed to delivering tangible, measurable outcomes for our clients—driven by speed, accuracy, and the seamless infusion of advanced technology and exceptional talent with an innovation-first mindset. This partnership marks a pivotal step forward, accelerating how we design and deploy next-generation operating models that redefine what's possible for the enterprises we serve," Diaz said.

As the partnership launches with strong momentum, we are already collaborating on several high-impact initiatives designed to elevate the experience for both existing clients and new prospects. Together, we are opening the door to innovative ways of working and fast-tracking the generation of AI-Adoption for meaningful outcomes, setting the stage for transformative value across the clients we work with.

About MindMap Digital:

MindMap Digital is a globally operating AI consulting firm specializing in data-driven solutions that transform how businesses operate. With deep expertise in Finance & Accounting processes and advanced AI implementation, MindMap Digital helps organizations unlock operational efficiency through intelligent automation and strategic advisory. The company is known for its customer-centric approach, combining technical excellence with practical business acumen to deliver measurable results. To learn more about MindMap Digital, visit mindmapdigital.ai.

About The DDC Group:

The DDC Group is an AI-first operations partner, redefining operations for the digital era, serving clients in the shipping and logistics, energy and utilities, retail and e-commerce, automotive, banking and finance, healthcare, and insurance industries. The DDC Group runs complex and high-stakes operations using intelligent automation, disciplined execution, and end-to-end accountability to deliver real-world impact at scale. Most providers promise efficiency. We promise results. To learn more about The DDC Group, visit theddcgroup.com.

