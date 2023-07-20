The DDOS Protection Mitigation Market Size to grow by USD 30,437.14 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing number of DDoS attacks to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DDOS protection mitigation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 30,437.14 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Vendor Landscape - The DDOS protection mitigation market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer DDOS protection mitigation in the market are A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., BT Group Plc, Cloudflare Inc., Corero Network Security Plc, DDoS-Guard, F5 Networks Inc., Fastly Inc., Fortinet Inc., Haltdos Inc. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imperva Inc., Link11 GmbH, NetScout Systems Inc., Nexusguard Inc., Radware Ltd., Ribbon Communications Operating Co. Inc., Sitelock LLC, TransUnion LLC, and Amazon.com Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

A10 Networks Inc. - The company offers a thunder threat protection system that is designed to provide scalable and automated distributed denial of service protection to detect and mitigate attacks.

The company offers a thunder threat protection system that is designed to provide scalable and automated distributed denial of service protection to detect and mitigate attacks. Corero Network Security Plc - The company offers Cloudflare distributed denial of service protection solution which is designed to detect and mitigate external link server attacks using its autonomous edge.

- The company offers Cloudflare distributed denial of service protection solution which is designed to detect and mitigate external link server attacks using its autonomous edge. Fortinet Inc. - The company offers distributed denial of service protection which is designed to diagnose data traffic by sorting malicious requests if detects.

The company offers distributed denial of service protection which is designed to diagnose data traffic by sorting malicious requests if detects. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

DDOS Protection Mitigation Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (network security, application security, database security, and endpoint security), and component (hardware solution, software solution, and services)

The market share growth by the network security segment will be significant during the forecast period. DDOS protection services are very important for e-commerce websites, financial institutions, and other businesses that rely on online presence for their businesses. Furthermore, these services are particularly vulnerable to DDoS attacks because of their extensive user bases and high bandwidth needs. In addition, DDoS protection and mitigation are used to secure vital infrastructure, such as power grids, water treatment facilities, and hospitals. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the DDOS protection mitigation market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the DDOS protection mitigation market.

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has always been ahead in the adoption of new technologies. Furthermore, the presence of major technology companies which include Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Google, Oracle, IBM, and NVIDIA, is the major reason for the growth of the region. The rising demand for cloud-based DDoS protection tools, the expansion of IoT and cloud computing, and the rising popularity of cyber insurance is also expanding the market growth. Hence, these factors, are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

DDOS Protection Mitigation Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing number of DDOS attacks is a key factor driving market growth. DDoS attacks are on the rise as a result of a growing number of connected devices, an increasing reliance on digital services, and threat actors seeking to disrupt or take advantage of these services. There is an increasing adoption of DDOS protection among various businesses to secure their online services and defend against DDoS attacks. The growing use of cloud-based services, the expansion of IoT, and the rollout of 5G are the other factors that are increasing the demand for DDOS protection services. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The various strategic initiatives by the vendors are major trends in the market. The increasingly recent developments by various companies to strengthen their position in the market are driving market growth. For example, Radware launched a new DDoS defense tool known as Cloud DDoS Protection Service. This offers a thorough defense for cloud-based services and applications. Hence, these recent developments are expected to fuel the growth of the DDOS Protection Mitigation market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

DDoS protection solutions deployment and management complexity are significant challenges restricting market growth. High in-depth knowledge of networking protocols, security best practices, and recent DDoS attack methods and tools is required for the deployment of DDoS protection solutions. Furthermore, the complexity of deployment and management is challenging for organizations to effectively respond to DDoS attacks in real-time. This process can be time- and resource-consuming for businesses that have extensive and complex networks. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this DDOS Protection Mitigation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DDOS protection mitigation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the DDOS protection mitigation market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DDOS protection mitigation market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DDOS protection mitigation market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio SUBSCRIPTION platform

DDOS Protection Mitigation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30,437.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., BT Group Plc, Cloudflare Inc., Corero Network Security Plc, DDoS-Guard, F5 Networks Inc., Fastly Inc., Fortinet Inc., Haltdos Inc. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Imperva Inc., Link11 GmbH, NetScout Systems Inc., Nexusguard Inc., Radware Ltd., Ribbon Communications Operating Co. Inc., Sitelock LLC, TransUnion LLC, and Amazon.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

