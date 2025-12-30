BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on The De'ang ethnic group:

The De'ang ethnic group: Intangible cultural heritage sour tea brews prosperity

Dong Xiaomei, a member of the Yunnan Writers Association: Many ancient tea trees in Yunnan were planted by the ancestors of the De'ang ethnic group. The De'ang people grow, process, and consume tea, making tea integral to their history. The story of sour tea serves as a narrative of the De'ang people's heritage.

The vast mountainous area of the Gaoligong and Nu mountains in western Yunnan has been home to the De'ang ethnic group for generations. The region features ample rainfall and fertile soil, making it suitable for tea cultivation.

The De'ang ethnic group is renowned as the "descendants of tea" and "time-honored tea farmers." The De'ang people place great emphasis on using tea to convey messages. During visits to friends and family or in matchmaking and proposing, tea is always presented as a gift. If one party has made a mistake, presenting a package of tea can seek forgiveness from the other. This highlights the irreplaceable role of tea, which cannot be substituted by money or material goods.

Yang Chunlan, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress and prefecture-level representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of De'ang sour tea production techniques: This symbolizes the saying "good things come in pairs," which carries a festive connotation. Additionally, there are two packages of tea, which also represent good fortune. The six gifts are significant, and none of these items can be missing. If any item is left out, it could hinder the marriage proposal when visiting the bride's family.

De'ang sour tea is processed through steps that include withering, rolling, anaerobic fermentation, pounding or crushing, shaping, and drying. Edible tea typically undergoes about two months of fermentation, while drinking tea requires fermentation for four to nine months. The fermented tea leaves develop a diverse array of probiotics, which can effectively enhance gastrointestinal function.

Yang Chunlan is the daughter of Yang Lasan, a national-level inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of De'ang sour tea production techniques. As a national lawmaker, she brought the sour tea and local woven fabric to Beijing during the annual "two sessions." Yang recognizes that this traditional craft is not only an ethnic cultural treasure but also a "golden key" for increasing income and prosperity among her fellow villagers.

Yang Chunlan: Every year during the tea-picking season, I invite tea cooperative members to take the tea to me, and I settle the money for them daily. After several years of collaboration, many of the members who have worked with me have built new houses.

Zhao Latui, a fellow villager of Yang Chunlan, is also an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of De'ang sour tea production techniques. In his youth, Zhao ventured out to start a business and worked various jobs. Witnessing the dramatic changes in his village, he ultimately decided to return home for development.

Zhao Latui, a model worker of Yunnan Province and prefecture-level representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of De'ang sour tea production techniques: Authorities at various levels place significant emphasis on the development of the De'ang sour tea industry, providing substantial support. Currently, all tea producers in Dehong, as far as I know, are engaged in the production of De'ang sour tea.

Chudonggua Village in Mangshi's Santaishan Township is a Chinese traditional village that preserves the ancient customs and architectural heritage of the De'ang people. Capitalizing on its status as the "origin of sour tea," the village has established a De'ang story corridor, an intangible cultural heritage academy, B&Bs and hotels. Here visitors can explore the village, engage in activities, enjoy local cuisine, and learn about the culture, providing villagers with significant tourism-related opportunities.

Zhao Latui: We have established a sour tea association and a sour tea alliance, and we often come together to plan for the development of the industry. For example, we have discussed ways to make the sour tea healthier and more hygienic. We support and remind each other in the process.

The De'ang ethnic group, with a population of over 20,000, is one of the ethnic minorities residing in the southwestern region of China along the borders with Myanmar. This ethnic group has successfully had its traditional sour tea production techniques inscribed as a sub-item on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Yang Chunlan: He (My father) cried. We were both at the hospital that day.

Journalist: Have you seen him cry before?

Yang Chunlan: No, never. That day I told him, "Dad, our De'ang sour tea has been included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Your efforts paid off." He cried, truly cried -- it was a kind of happy cry.

Today, the craft of making De'ang sour tea is passed down orally between masters and apprentices, sustained by the diligent hands of practitioners.

Zhao Latui: I have apprentices from various ethnic groups, including the Dai, Jingpo, Lisu, Achang, and Han. They are all involved in making sour tea and are doing quite well with it. We hope to ensure that this craft is passed down effectively, with various ethnic groups making the sour tea and preserving this craft, thus enabling the sour tea industry to reach the entire country and even the world.

Yang Chunlan: The desire to preserve one's ethnic culture stems from a deep love for it. Now that De'ang sour tea has been recognized as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the notion that what is ethnic belongs to the world comes to life. Let's share, inherit, and protect this tradition together.

As early as the 4th century, De'ang tea was distributed to numerous households through trade routes such as the ancient Tea Horse Road. Today, building on the intangible cultural heritage, the De'ang people are forging a path of rural revitalization that deeply integrates agriculture, culture, and tourism, promoting their sour tea both nationally and globally.

