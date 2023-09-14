New publication identifies best-practices and highlights actionable steps organizations can take to ensure the successful navigation of the MolDx process

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerborne Group, a genomics and precision diagnostics strategy consultancy, announced today the release of an in-depth article designed to empower organizations with the insights and knowledge to expertly navigate the molecular diagnostics reimbursement process.

The Deerborne Group Publishes Comprehensive Article on Navigating the Molecular Diagnostics Reimbursement Process

The article sheds light on the Molecular Diagnostics Services (MolDx) program, administered by Palmetto GBA, which was developed to identify and establish reimbursement for molecular diagnostic tests. Successfully navigating the MolDx process revolves around three crucial steps: test registration and DEX Z-Code assignment, application review, and coverage determination and reimbursement.

"Successfully navigating the MolDx process can pose a formidable challenge for any organization," said Jeffrey Jones, managing partner at The Deerborne Group. "Our latest publication serves as a comprehensive guide, equipping organizations with invaluable insights and strategies needed to ensure the successful navigation of the MolDx process."

For a detailed and in-depth roadmap on navigating MolDx reimbursement, please access and download the full article on The Deerborne Group's website.

About The Deerborne Group

The Deerborne Group is a management consulting firm that focuses exclusively on the global diagnostics and life sciences industries. Founded in 2020, the group advises corporations, venture capital firms, and private equity firms on corporate, commercial, and operational strategies, helping clients to identify business opportunities, minimize risks, and navigate difficult management challenges.

The firm's areas of expertise include advisory boards, branding, business cases, CLIA laboratory operations, clinical trials, commercialization, due diligence, go-to-market strategy, health economics, interim management services, KOL strategy and development, market access, market analysis, marketing, portfolio planning, private equity strategy, product development, publication planning, regulatory strategy and submissions, reimbursement strategy and dossiers, sales operations effectiveness, segmentation and targeting, strategy development, value propositions, and venture capital strategy.

