The Delaware Emergency Management Agency's Comprehensive School Safety Program Selects STOPit Solutions and Public Consulting Group to Deliver a proactive, coordinated, streamlined, and consistent approach to assist Youth Mental Health

The SAFE DE App will provide a safe communication channel for Delaware students that will also connect them to wellness resources and immediate crisis support.

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a leading provider of safety and wellness solutions to schools, is announcing the State of Delaware has selected its HELPme platform to deliver the new "SAFE DE app" to support all of Delaware's public and charter schools. Students, staff, and families will also benefit from Public Consulting Group's (PCG) Behavioral Threat Assessment (BTA) and Suicide Risk Assessment (SRA) guided case management solutions.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA), through its Comprehensive School Safety Program (CSSP), works with schools statewide to update their safety plans, and also offers training in all aspects of emergency management related to school safety. Under a new two- year agreement, CSSP will also assist schools with implementing safety and wellness solutions such as SAFE DE and PCG's BTA and SRA tools. STOPit and PCG have joined forces to train and support schools in implementing these solutions, which can help schools identify, assess, and intervene with students who may be at risk of harming themselves or others.

SAFE DE is designed to improve a school's ability to assess and manage threats of violence and suicide. It will provide access to local resources and enable students to communicate directly with a HELP Center and school officials in times of need, including direct access to a "Crisis Text Line."

"Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our Delaware students," said Nicole Shuler-Geer from DEMA's CSSP. "By partnering with HELPme by STOPit Solutions and PCG to deliver SAFE DE, we can provide resources and technology that we are unable to on our own. Our students will embrace this application and use it to get the help they need."

"Delaware's commitment to safety and wellness is commendable," said Parkhill Mays, CEO, and co-Founder of STOPit Solutions. "SAFE DE will provide Delaware schools with immediate support to bring students, parents, and staff the services they need to improve their physical and mental well-being."

SAFE DE will provide a safe communication channel for students to come forward to voice a concern or ask for help for themselves or a friend in need without the stress of having to self-identify. Providing connections and linkages to resources, support, and help can go a long way toward removing barriers to learning and help build a thriving school community.

About Delaware Comprehensive School Safety Program

Each year, CSSP works with public and charter schools statewide to help administrators update their individual school safety plans. The CSSP certifies schools with completion of two lockdown drills and one tabletop exercise as required by Delaware law.

CSSP offers regular training on all aspects of emergency management as it pertains to school safety including preparation, preparedness, response, mitigation, and recovery. Examples of regular trainings offered include, but are not limited to, violent intruders, bomb threats, severe weather responses, mental health awareness and tools, behavioral threat assessments, and family reunification.

About HELPme by STOPit Solutions

STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety and wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions of students, employees, and citizens throughout the United States and abroad. It achieves this by providing over 8,000 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology-based solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond, and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, STOPit Solutions has been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer, healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com/helpme to learn more.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group (PCG) is a leading public sector management consulting and operations improvement firm that partners with education, health, and human services agencies to improve lives. PCG is the leading provider of case management solutions in schools in the areas of Special Education, MTSS, Health, and now Threat Assessment. Today PCG serves over half the schools in the nation. Post Parkland, PCG helped develop a system for Broward County Public Schools in Florida to manage students at risk of violence to themselves or others. PCG has since brought their threat assessment solution to schools across the country to help manage supportive interventions and engagement with at-risk students. PCG works closely with the nation's behavioral threat assessment experts to align their solution and training to best practice. To learn more, please visit: www.pcgus.com/bta

SOURCE STOPit Solutions