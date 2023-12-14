The Delinea Platform's Marketplace Expands to Over 400 Validated IT and Cybersecurity Integrations, Tools, Applications and Downloads

PAM leader rapidly expands ecosystem to embed privilege controls across IT and security, driving improved security and efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced that it has added more than four hundred integrations, tools, applications and downloads to the marketplace in the Delinea Platform since March 2023. The modern cloud-native architecture underpinning the platform makes the rapid expansion of integrations possible. The new additions cover a wide range of integrations with IT and security solutions, including industry-leading Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Identity Governance (IAM/IGA), IT Service Management (ITSM), and Disaster Response (EDR, EPP) software.

Integration potential with currently owned software is the third most important factor for software buyers, according to Gartner. In a typical enterprise, cybersecurity teams, IT operations, cloud architects, and engineers use an ever-expanding number of systems to manage, monitor, and protect their organizations. However, systems built by different vendors are often disconnected, with data trapped in silos and with processes that would break without manual intervention, leaving them vulnerable to attack. Moreover, users often waste valuable time manually replicating tasks between systems, increasing the chances of error and risk.

The marketplace is available within the Delinea Platform. Integrations, tools, and applications can be rapidly developed and validated due to Delinea's modern engineering design, processes, and flexible APIs. The marketplace provides an expanding one-stop-shop of IT and security integrations, enabling customers to embed PAM into their organization's existing workflows. Doing so increases end-to-end visibility and extends the ability to discover misconfigurations or anomalous activities across the entire attack surface and address them quickly. The marketplace also offers customizable solutions to automate business processes that save time without compromising security, making the adoption of security best practices easier for IT and business users.

"We know that choice, freedom, and flexibility are very important to our customers," said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea. "By providing easy access to a wide range of validated integrations, we're giving our customers the ability to create an ecosystem that works for their organization and allows them to extend PAM at their own pace."

All integrations available on the marketplace are tested and validated by Delinea, and detailed information with links to documentation and support services, with the ready-to-configure integrations frequently reviewed to give users the peace of mind that they will always have access to the most recent version.

The marketplace in the Delinea platform currently includes:

  • 130+ unique validated ISV integrations
  • More than 70 built-in password changers, plus customizations
  • 50+ built-in secret templates, plus customizations
  • Dozens of identity integrations, including SSO, SAML and MFA options
  • 15+ out-of-the-box SIEM Integrations
  • A dozen ITSM integrations, including ServiceNow, Zendesk, and BMC
  • Discovery tools, launchers, PowerShell scripts, and connectors
  • Migration tools, local agents, and export tools

New integrations are constantly being added to the marketplace to meet customers' ever-evolving needs.

Learn more about the Delinea Platform at https://delinea.com/products and see an overview of our available integrations at https://delinea.com/partners/integrations-center.

