The Delta® Brand Launches 2019 Design Trust With Expert Industry Voices

The 2019 Design Trust kicks off in New York City, embarking on a tour of distinctive locations to explore the connection between everyday environments and personal interiors, as well as highlight how various locations can serve as inspiration – whether it's for a bath renovation or a new kitchen faucet design. Joined by Delta Faucet industrial designer Seth Fritz, Design Trust members will leverage the experience to create content for design-minded homeowners, find inspiration for upcoming installations and share their unique perspectives on the Delta brand's Inspired Living blog.

"At its core, the Delta brand designs with the human experience in mind – to put people first during the design process and think thoughtfully about the way a space can allow us to live our best lives. This year's group of authoritative voices echo that sentiment, and bring differing styles, backgrounds and personalities to the table," said Laura Brooks, Delta brand marketing director. "We look forward to exploring how each member garners inspiration and applies their own unique aesthetic to a curated, human-inspired space."

The 2019 Design Trust panel is comprised of the following designers:

Jeremiah Brent is a TV host and interior designer who believes the home is an opportunity to tell your story, to showcase where you've been, who you are and who you hope to become. Jeremiah stars in the hit television show "Nate & Jeremiah By Design" on TLC network, alongside husband and fellow interior designer, Nate Berkus . Jeremiah continues to influence and inspire those around him through thoughtful projects, collaborations and designs, which appear on his blog, Jeremiah Brent .

is a TV host and interior designer who believes the home is an opportunity to tell your story, to showcase where you've been, who you are and who you hope to become. Jeremiah stars in the hit television show "Nate & Jeremiah By Design" on TLC network, alongside husband and fellow interior designer, . Jeremiah continues to influence and inspire those around him through thoughtful projects, collaborations and designs, which appear on his blog, . Justina Blakeney is a designer, artist and New York Times best-selling author. With a passion for color, pattern and plants, Justina and her award-winning design blog and shop, The Jungalow , serve as go-to sources for bohemian design inspiration. For Justina, decorating is about feeling free, having fun and getting a little wild.

is a designer, artist and best-selling author. With a passion for color, pattern and plants, Justina and her award-winning design blog and shop, , serve as go-to sources for bohemian design inspiration. For Justina, decorating is about feeling free, having fun and getting a little wild. Amber Lewis is an interior designer and founder of Amber Interiors, a full-service Los Angeles -based design studio, the mind behind lifestyle and design blog All Sorts Of – a destination for design, lifestyle and entrepreneurial inspiration – and founder of the retail store Shoppe Amber Interiors, with two brick-and-mortar locations and an online shop. Celebrated for her eclectic California -inspired aesthetic, Amber expertly approaches each of her clients' designs by marrying function and style tailor-made for an individual's living space.

Discover more about the 2019 Design Trust, and members' design philosophies, on-going projects and discussions with the Delta industrial design team at DeltaFaucet.com/designtrust. For creative inspiration and to share the Delta brand commitment to the future of design, follow @DeltaFaucet on Instagram.

About Delta® Products

There is transformative power at the heart of every Delta® product. From Touch 2 O® Technology that turns faucets on and off with just a touch to H 2 Okinetic® shower technology that provides the feeling of more water without using more water, Delta® products incorporate smart thinking that anticipates people's needs. Paired with beautiful and inspirational design, the Delta® brand is more than just a faucet. A WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Delta Faucet Company is a global organization offering kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, tub and shower systems, toilets and related accessories, selling products in more than 53 countries. For more information, visit www.deltafaucet.com.

Links to additional resources

Delta Online Press Room

About Masco Corporation

WaterSense® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

SOURCE Delta Faucet Company

Related Links

http://www.deltafaucet.com

