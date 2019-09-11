The Dental Valet Retains TransMedia Group to Extract Publicity For Door-to-Door Dental Services for South Florida Seniors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Valet has hired TransMedia Group to focus media attention on its being the first to provide customized dental-care house calls for non-mobile seniors stuck at home.

"For seniors a visit to the dentist can be cumbersome and we all know dental care is not a one-size-fits-all service, so we'll be unveiling the first customized door-to-door dental service for seniors," said Catherine deHaan, executive vice president of TransMedia Group.

"Our publicity will highlight how non-mobile seniors now can get a stress-free dental house call, thanks to Dr. Michael Berglass who has taken state-of-the-art dentistry on the road in South Florida with The Dental Valet. This innovative new door-to-door service now brings expert dentistry conveniently into the comfort zone of senior's homes."

TransMedia said it will show how with The Dental Valet seniors won't have to wait days for their dentures and there will be no interruption in their lifestyle by having to travel to their dentist. Services include dental cleanings, prosthetic treatment (dentures, partials, relines and repairs), Palliative treatment (simple extractions), All removable prosthesis will be personalized and there will be fast turn-around for any cases that need laboratory work.

The Dental Valet is completely portable, sterilized, with a hand-held x-ray machine and mobile delivery carts allowing work to be done in the residents' own room.

Most dental insurance plans accepted, and procedures are kept simple for the patient's best interest and comfort. Clients can set up a visit by calling 704-254-9500.

"I'm excited to offer my 23 years of dental experience with a comfortable 'house call' dentistry delivery system," said Dr. Berglass, a partner in The Dental Valet.

Dr. Michael Berglass has 23 years dental experience in private practice, including in New York where he made house calls to non-mobile seniors for denture care.

Dr. Berglass works with Master Lab Technician, David Gelman MDT, which has over 35 years of experience.

The Dental Valet is a local business and not affiliated with any corporation. The Dentist and Lab Technicians are both owners and will be on site for all work, providing rapid, immediate turnaround time for any removable appliances since the Lab is on site, equipment is fully mobile allowing for cost effective dental treatments in the comfort of a patient's own home.

