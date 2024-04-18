The Denver Difference Campaign Showcases How the University of Denver is Reimagining the Promise of Higher Education

Public Launch Celebrates Impact of Raising More than Half of $1B Goal

DENVER, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Denver (DU) is reimagining the promise of higher education and our impact on the Denver community and beyond. On Friday, April 19, DU is launching the Denver Difference campaign – a model of how universities can deliver higher learning and contribute to society in the 21st century.

"We're redefining the promise of higher education. We're preparing a new kind of leader and thinker for what's ahead."

DU's dedication to improving lives extends beyond our campuses. Our students and faculty are working on interdisciplinary initiatives focusing on mental health, education, policy, international law, sport and human performance, affordable housing, democracy, sustainability, and civil discourse.

The Denver Difference is a $1 billion campaign that is opening opportunities for faculty and students to achieve their aspirations. Students bring their ambition to DU and graduate with the skills and ethical mindset to champion a better tomorrow. Likewise, faculty pursue their passion to unlock human potential – in their classrooms, their programs, and their research.

"We're redefining the promise of higher education," says Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "We're preparing a new kind of leader and thinker for what's ahead, so they can solve problems and create knowledge that directly improves the human condition. This is what DU can do. We can help our students rise to the toughest challenges we face together."

The Denver Difference expands scholarship opportunities for students to help realize their dreams. Every student grows intellectually, expanding their curiosity and creativity, as well as their experience and expertise. They discover meaningful career paths and lives of purpose. They explore who they are, building character and practicing reflective thinking that deepens learning. They embrace all aspects of well-being to thrive physically, emotionally, and financially. That's the promise of DU's 4D Experience.

"Scholarship philanthropy closes the gap between ambition, merit, and equitable access," says Val Otten, senior vice chancellor of Advancement. "Our ability to open doors for the next generation of difference-makers makes the full promise of DU's 4D Experience a reality for all students."

