University of Denver Accepts Invitation to Join the West Coast Conference

The University of Denver (DU) has accepted a formal invitation to join the West Coast Conference . The new alignment takes effect on July 1, 2026, and positions DU to join highly regarded academic and athletic institutions in a premiere conference.

The move provides Denver's Home for College Sports with a significant boost to the overall reputation of the university. DU joins a conference with prestigious and mostly private institutions with similar academic profiles that will further strengthen the university's position in the West and nationally.

DU joins a conference with prestigious institutions that will further strengthen the university's position nationally. The University of Denver is located between the edge of downtown Denver and the base of the Rocky Mountains. DU's vibrant campus community embodies the fun and exciting spirit of Colorado.

"This is an exciting day for DU and an incredible opportunity to continue to advance our exceptional academic and athletic programs," says Chancellor Jeremy Haefner . "The excellence of schools that are part of the West Coast Conference is a perfect complement to DU and will help us continue to recruit the very best students and faculty."

Denver's nine athletic programs that will join the conference in its existing sports are men's and women's basketball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's tennis, and women's volleyball. DU's transition does not impact conference affiliations for hockey, gymnastics, lacrosse, skiing and triathlon.

With the addition of DU, The West Coast Conference has 10 full members for 2026-27 and will add an 11th school when the University of California San Diego joins the conference in 2027-28. The conference will be home to seven institutions ranked inside the top 120 universities by U.S. News & World Report.

"It has long been the ambition of DU and its community to further align ourselves with institutional peers in the West and that day has now come," says Vice Chancellor of Athletics Josh Berlo . "I wish to express our appreciation to Chancellor Haefner and the board for their leadership to further empower Athletics to contribute to the mission of DU."

DU has active alumni chapters in every West Coast Conference market. California, Washington and Oregon are all in the top 10 states where University of Denver students call home.

About the University of Denver:

DU is a private university that empowers students who want to make a difference. Recognized as a top research university, DU students benefit from an experience that channels passion to serve the public good. Learn more at du.edu or visit the University's newsroom .

