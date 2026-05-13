The Denver Post Names Luminate Bank the #1 Large Top Workplace in Colorado for 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Bank® earned the #1 ranking among large companies in The Denver Post's Colorado Top Workplaces 2026 awards. The company also received the Special Award for Appreciation, recognizing its culture of employee support and recognition. This distinction is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including that employees feel Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Being named a Top Workplace is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from the individuals who choose to grow their careers with us and show up every day with purpose and conviction. They are the foundation of our success," said Eric Lovins, President of Mortgage Lending at Luminate Bank. "We don't take the responsibility of earning their trust lightly, and we remain committed to creating an environment where they can thrive, succeed, and feel proud of the work they do."

Luminate Bank traces its roots to 1937, when it first opened as Equity Bank. In 2020, the organization was acquired and reintroduced as Luminate Bank and Luminate Home Loans, reflecting a renewed commitment to guiding customers through complex financial moments with clarity and care. In 2025, Luminate Home Loans and Luminate Bank unified under one brand, combining full-service banking with a strong mortgage platform to expand offerings and better serve customers. Today, Luminate Bank's team of more than 700 professionals nationwide continues to focus on relationship-based banking paired with digital innovation, supporting responsible growth and long-term customer success.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Luminate Bank® — At Luminate Bank, We Open Doors—empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial dreams through personalized service and innovative digital solutions. As a nationwide bank headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, we are committed to helping our clients meet their financial goals with a blend of modern technology, traditional values, and the trusted guidance of experienced professionals. Known for our exceptional commitment to customers, we take pride in delivering a seamless, supportive experience for every step of the journey. Our dedicated mortgage division has branches and a team of loan originators across the US, making expert home financing solutions accessible to communities nationwide.

Luminate Bank is committed to safeguarding your money and accounts with FDIC insurance coverage up to applicable limits. Learn more about how we can open doors for you at www.luminate.bank, follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or call (952) 939-7200.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

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SOURCE Luminate Bank