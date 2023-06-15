The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Mass General Brigham, and International Center for Genetic Disease sign Declaration of Collaboration to Advance Life Sciences Research

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, signed a Declaration of Collaboration with Mass General Brigham's International Center for Genetic Disease (iCGD).  The agreement signed is intended to advance life sciences across three strategic pillars including clinical and translational research, capacity building and technology transfer and commercialisation. Leveraging the Emirate's advanced genomics capabilities, the agreement seeks to expand research into the domain of genomic medicine and prioritised global genetic diseases in areas such as rare diseases, oncology, neurology, as well as cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The collaboration aims to enhance access to innovative solutions and treatments for patients in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and beyond.

In the presence of H.E. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Dr. Alireza Haghighi, Founding Director of the International Center for Genetic Disease, the Declaration of Collaboration was signed by Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and by Dr. Paul Anderson, Interim Chief Academic Officer of Mass General Brigham on behalf of iCGD and Mass General Brigham.

Dr. Asma Ibrahim Al Mannaei said: "Our collaboration with iCGD reaffirms our deep commitment to improving people's lives in the UAE and beyond. By leveraging the Emirate's advanced infrastructure, we seek to boost clinical research and advance gene therapy to improve healthcare outcomes today and for generations to come. Abu Dhabi continues to set the stage for a future driven by innovation and technology, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for healthcare and life science."

The research collaboration will focus on analysing whole genome sequencing data of the Emirati Genome Programme – the world's largest genomics programme – and on translational studies to develop novel therapies such as gene therapies and other effective interventions. Both parties will also explore opportunities to establish joint laboratories and genetic screening programmes in Abu Dhabi to support the discovery of genomic solutions that address international health challenges and needs.

Dr. Paul Anderson, Interim Chief Academic Officer of Mass General Brigham, commented: "Mass General Brigham is at the global forefront of scientific innovation and medical progress. Genomic medicine is a pivotal focus for us, serving to translate ground-breaking scientific advances into actionable diagnostics and treatments. Through our research collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health we intend to leverage our collective knowledge, experience, and expertise to further advance biomedical science and enhance public health. Our iCGD provides an excellent platform to achieve this goal."

Reflecting on this collaboration, Dr. Alireza Haghighi, Founding Director of the iCGD, stated: "We anticipate that the collaboration between the Mass General Brigham iCGD and the Abu Dhabi DoH will lead to improvements in clinical diagnosis and more effective disease prevention and management strategies. We are truly excited about the potential of this collaboration to advance medical science and believe that our combined impact will resonate beyond the UAE's borders, benefiting medical science globally".

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the Healthcare Sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforces standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

