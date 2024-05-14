The Department of Health, Abu Dhabi and PHSSR join hands to launch the region's first 'Sustainability and Resilience in Health System' report

According to the report, Abu Dhabi's health system showed remarkable adaptability and preparedness, notably through its extensive COVID-19 vaccination campaign, achieving widespread coverage

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, launched the 'Sustainability and Resilience in Abu Dhabi's Health System' report, in collaboration with the Partnership for Health System Sustainability and Resilience (PHSSR). The report was launched at PHSSR third Summit, which was organized during ADGHW.

DoH and PHSSR join hands to launch the region’s first ‘Sustainability and Resilience in Health System’ report (PRNewsfoto/The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi)

The report's findings delve into Abu Dhabi's health ecosystem through seven key themes: governance, financing, healthcare workforce, medicine and technology, service delivery, population health and environmental sustainability. Under each domain, the report identifies the unique strengths of Abu Dhabi's healthcare system, and areas of focus with recommendations to bolster the system's sustainability and resilience.

While launching the report, H.E. Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Acting Director General at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, "In our quest to enhance public health on both local and global scales, we want to highlight Abu Dhabi's unique strengths, which can serve as a blueprint to strengthen health systems around the world. Our collaboration with PHSSR presents a distinctive chance to assess opportunities, anticipate potential challenges and proactively promote multi-stakeholder partnerships to improve public health. It also allows us to discern what strategies are effective and what adjustments are necessary to address the evolving needs of our population."

According to the report, the Emirate's healthcare system emerges as a global exemplar of resilience. An astounding vaccination campaign, bolstered by cutting-edge telemedicine, AI-driven diagnostics, and remote monitoring, ensured service delivery thrived even throughout the pandemic. Strong financials support a comprehensive system with universal health coverage, prioritizing patient safety with rigorous technology standards. This robust foundation also fuels a flourishing life-sciences sector, boasting an annual growth rate of 10%, while life science startup sectors is expanding at a rate of more than 20% annually and 111 health start-ups launched between 2019 and 2023.

Abu Dhabi's notable rise in healthcare research is further solidified by its extensive role in vaccine trials, streamlined approvals, and an extensive pool of over 80,000 clinical trial participants. Improved population health outcomes, lower infant mortality and rising life expectancy, solidify the system's effectiveness.

Speaking about PHSSR and the launch of its report, Sameh El Fangary, GCC & Pakistan Cluster President, AstraZeneca, said "AstraZeneca and partners founded PHSSR amidst the Covid-19 pandemic with a vision to crisis-proof global health systems. We commend the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi for turning vision to action by launching its PHSSR report, prioritizing resiliency and sustainability in healthcare. With populations growing and NCDs on the rise, flexible yet resilient frameworks are critical and we are committed to supporting Abu Dhabi's mission to lessen the burden of disease and encourage the shift from healthcare to health for all."

Authored by Juan Acuna, from Khalifa University and Dr Anderson Stanciole, from the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the report elevates the Emirate's global health influence by showcasing its robust healthcare governance. Prioritising long-term operational efficiency and sustainability, the report helps to position Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for healthcare and life sciences on the global stage.

The Department of Health began collaborating with PHSSR in 2022 as the first healthcare regulator to work with the alliance. The PHSSR is a collaboration between AstraZeneca, KPMG, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), Royal Philips, the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Center for Asia-Pacific Resilience & Innovation (CAPRI) and the WHO Foundation. PHSSR is motivated by a shared commitment to strengthen health systems and improve population health.

