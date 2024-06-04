The Desire Company Secures $97M Valuation in Series B to Expand Expert-Driven Product Review Solution

Unveils Retail RMEDI 360 Platform, Redefines Shopper Experience with Seamless Integration of Trusted Product Education

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pioneer in expert product education, The Desire Company has concluded its Series B funding round, catapulting its valuation to $97 million. This funding infusion positions the company to capitalize on the escalating demand for authentic, expert-driven content, particularly from Retail Media Networks (RMNs) and is timely given the Federal Trade Commission's heightened focus on transparent marketing practices .

The Desire Company's Retail RMEDI 360 platform enables consumer access to expert product reviews throughout the shopper journey, providing the insights they need to make informed purchasing decisions. On set at The Desire Company's studio with professional chef and verified Desire Co. expert, Brad Miller creating an authentic product review video.

The funding coincides with the debut of The Desire Company's Retail RMEDI 360 (Retail Media Expert Distribution Ignitor). The platform is designed to enable brands and retailers to seamlessly integrate expert product education throughout the shopper experience, empowering consumers with valuable information to make informed purchasing decisions.

Through its unique approach to educating shoppers about products, The Desire Company has driven results for over 80 brands. Clients have reported a 12x conversion boost, 62% increase in time on-site, and 25% growth in average order size.

"With the close of our Series B raise, and the launch of The Desire Company's Retail RMEDI 360 platform, we're not just introducing a new product, we're setting a new standard for retail media technology," said Eric Sheinkop, Co-Founder and CEO of The Desire Company. "Brands and retailers are seeking to expand beyond their traditional commerce media models and integrate trusted product information directly into their shopper's purchasing journey. Our platform promises to transform how shoppers access product education at the crucial point of decision."

The Retail RMEDI 360 platform offers brands and retailers access to a comprehensive suite of tools and seamless integration, streamlining the management and distribution of expert-driven video content.

Key features include:

Content Integration Across Consumer Journey: Seamlessly embed expert-driven video content into every part of the consumer journey, from social media to product detail pages (PDP), email, and SMS for post-purchase engagement.

Generate unique QR codes, enriching the in-store shopper experience through access to expert product education content. Analytics Dashboard: Gain valuable insights into video performance, allowing clients to optimize their content strategy and drive engagement effectively.

The go-to expert-driven product review partner for prominent brands and retailers, The Desire Company boasts an extensive network of experts spanning 114 verticals. From Olympic athletes to renowned chefs, leading nutritionists, veterinarians, and makeup artists, Desire Co. experts bring credibility and expertise, sharing real-world experiences in authentic video reviews.

Led by Cleveland Avenue LLC and supported by Valor Siren Ventures, the funding will fuel expert community expansion, and elevate production capabilities to meet RMN demand growth.

Jon Shulkin, Co-President, and Partner at Valor Equity Partners , expresses his confidence in the company's unique approach, stating, "As brands increasingly reallocate their advertising investments towards Retail Media Networks, we believe The Desire Company is poised to capitalize on their demand for product education content that drives results at retail. To us, their expert review solution stands out for its authenticity, cost-effectiveness, and proven efficacy."

Co-founded by entertainment marketing executive Eric Sheinkop, and Coca-Cola Company veteran Judith Levey Sheinkop, The Desire Company disrupts the retail marketing landscape by prioritizing credible industry experts over social media influencers. CEO Eric Sheinkop emphasizes, "By pairing brands with credible industry experts, The Desire Company empowers shoppers to be informed, not influenced. As the only provider of authentic expert product review videos, we stand as the reliable solution to combat the proliferation of fake reviews."

"On behalf of the Chicago business community, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Eric Sheinkop and Judith Levey Sheinkop for their pioneering work with The Desire Company," said Phil Clement, President & CEO, World Business Chicago. "Their innovative approach to retail marketing—prioritizing credible industry experts over traditional influencers—empowers consumers to make informed decisions in a marketplace often cluttered with misinformation. This venture not only exemplifies Chicago's spirit of innovation but also sets a new standard in consumer transparency and trust."

RMNs represent the most significant development in advertising since the inception of digital advertising 30 years ago. According to WARC Media , RMNs are expected to grow 10% in 2024 to $141.02 Billion in ad spend, eclipsing linear television within a few years. In 2024, RMN ad spend will represent 20% of the market according to Advertiser Perceptions . A Deloitte survey revealed that 64% of U.S. Retailers plan to implement a RMN by the end of 2024.

