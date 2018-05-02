The Desmond Hotel & Conference Center In Albany, New York Joins InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG)

"The addition of The Desmond Hotel to IHG aligns with our company purpose to create Great Hotels Guests Love® through providing True Hospitality for everyone," said Gina Labarre, VP, Brand Growth, IHG. "The ownership group, management company and The Desmond hotel team all have proven track records of running great hotels, and we are delighted to welcome this property to IHG."

In the coming months, The Desmond Hotel & Conference Center will begin a complete renovation. This significant makeover will encompass all areas of the hotel, including guest rooms, bathrooms, meeting facilities and public spaces, interior fixtures and lighting, business center, fitness center, a new porte cochere and main entrance. Technology-enabled innovations and modern design touches will appeal to both business and leisure travellers, while still maintaining the independent, local feel that makes the hotel unique.

"We are thrilled to be part of the IHG family of hotels," said Tyler Desmond, General Manager. "Our partnership brings enhancements that will make bookings a seamless experience, while delivering the same personalized service our guests have appreciated for more than 40 years."

Located less than a mile from the Albany International Airport, The Desmond Hotel & Conference Center's 322 guest rooms are designed with comfort and convenience in mind – providing a place to relax or to catch up on work. The hotel has been a family-owned and operated business since 1974. Priding itself on outstanding hospitality, award-winning food and superb accommodations, the Desmond family considers guest service to be of the utmost importance and The Desmond Hotel is consistently voted the best among Albany hotels.

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON: IHG, NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,300 hotels and nearly 800,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,700 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-desmond-hotel--conference-center-in-albany-new-york-joins-intercontinental-hotels-group-ihg-300641422.html

SOURCE IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group)

Related Links

http://www.6c.com

