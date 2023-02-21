The Diabetes Market in the Netherlands is Expected to Reach $3.36 Billion in 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherlands Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Netherlands Diabetes Market will reach US$ 3.36 Billion in 2028 according to the publisher.

Diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening disease with no available cure. According to IDF Europe, there are more than 60 million diabetic people in the European Region; by 2045, this number will rise by 13%. In the Netherlands, the prevalence of diabetes mellitus (DM) is increasing rapidly. Netherlands' care for diabetes mainly concentrates on primary health care, with responsibility for most aspects of care in the hands of general practitioners.

Generally, primary health care in The Netherlands provides a good standard of care for subjects with diabetes mellitus. Another point of concern is the rise in the prevalence of obesity, leading to a vast increase in subjects with metabolic syndrome. Therefore, DM (diabetes mellitus) care and its provision will play an essential role in health care in The Netherlands.

Type 2 Diabetes will grow due to the rise in the Prevalence of Obesity

The Netherlands has observed a rise in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes during the last decade. This rise is due to the aging of Dutch population, and the incidence of obesity as a significant risk factor for diabetes is increasing; and multiple screening initiatives are being implemented. Netherlands Diabetes Industry was valued at US$ 2.62 Billion in 2022.

According to the IDF, in 2019, 463 million people worldwide had diabetes, of whom approximately 1.1 million have type1. In the Netherlands, about 1.2 million people have diabetes, of which about 10% have type 1 diabetes. The factors that lead to type 1 diabetes can be both genetic and viral. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of weight gain also contributes to the increase in the disease.

Insulin Pen is predicted to grow at a significant rate during the Forecast Period

The Netherlands Market is segmented into Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Pumps, and Insulin Pens. The prevalence of diabetes is increasing among all ages in the Netherlands, primarily due to increase in overweight and obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. Therefore, the demand and market for insulin pens are increasing in the Netherlands. The rise is due to the availability of reimbursement of insulin pens and an increase in the diabetic population.

Netherlands Diabetes Industry to expand at a CAGR of 4.23% from 2023 to 2028

The numbers of factors contributing to the high market share of insulin pumps in the Netherlands are as follows

The growing aging population

Increasing prevalence of diabetes

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of the insulin pump

High per capita disposable income

Advanced diabetes infrastructure

In addition, the gradual advancement of insulin pumps and their growing adoption among diabetes patients over conventional techniques are opening solid opportunities for the insulin pump market in the Netherlands.

Government Initiatives

The National Action program Diabetes (NAD) implementation in the Netherlands over the past decade has helped manage diabetes. It aims to inaugurate the Care Standard (CS) for diabetes using a particular implementation plan and to pilot it in several regions. For instance, Roche got CE Mark for its Accu-ChekSugarView app. Accu-ChekSugarView, the first app that examines blood glucose ranges by taking pictures with a Smartphone camera without requiring a blood glucose meter, in December 2019. Moreover, in 2018, The National Prevention Agreement was approved and set out ambitious goals to make the Netherlands healthier by 2040.

