'The difference between settling and choosing': Buying power rises $30,000 on the back of lower mortgage rates, higher incomes

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing market has yet to fully emerge from its winter hibernation , but improving affordability points to a more active home shopping season this spring. A median-income U.S. household can now comfortably afford a $331,483 home with a 20% down payment. That's $30,000 more than a year ago, according to a new Zillow® analysis , thanks to rising incomes and lower mortgage rates.

The typical mortgage payment — excluding taxes and insurance, and assuming a 20% down payment — is 8.4% lower than a year ago. Home value growth has flattened, and mortgage rates have fallen from an average of 6.96% in January 2025 to 6.1% last month, while incomes have edged higher. Together, those factors have given a median-income household an extra $30,302 in buying power.

Buying power is now at its highest level since March 2022, when mortgage rates were still below 5% . The recent low point was in October 2023 at $272,224. Mortgage rates averaged 7.62% that month, the highest average in any month since 2000. Zillow expects rates to fall further through 2026, which would unlock additional buying power for home shoppers.

"A more than $30,000 gain in buying power is meaningful for households that have been stretched thin by high rates. It can mean the difference between settling and choosing," said Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow. "That doesn't suddenly make this market affordable for everyone, but it does crack open doors that had firmly shut when rates peaked."

The dip in mortgage rates brings the biggest boosts to buying power in expensive markets. In San Jose, a median-income household has gained nearly $74,000 in buying power compared to a year ago, the largest increase among major metro areas. San Francisco buyers have seen a $56,115 boost, followed by Washington, D.C. ($48,881), San Diego ($46,506) and Boston ($46,390).

In practical terms, a median-income household can now afford roughly 82,300 more homes for sale than it could a year ago. In addition to improved affordability, that also reflects the continued inventory recovery, with 6% more homes on the market in January than a year earlier. The nearly 447,000 homes a median-income household could afford today represent 40.3% of listings — up from 34.8% a year ago.

In markets where home values have fallen, buyers' dollars stretch even further in real terms with today's lower mortgage rates. Houston leads the nation in affordable inventory growth, with just under 4,000 more listings within reach for a median-income buyer compared to a year ago. Phoenix follows with 3,434 additional affordable homes, ahead of Dallas (3,267), Miami (2,981) and Atlanta (2,279). Home values have fallen since last year in each of those markets.

For shoppers tracking how much home they can afford, Zillow Home Loans' BuyAbility℠ tool provides a personalized estimate based on income, credit profile and current mortgage rates.

Metro Area* January 2026:

Affordable Home

Price** January 2025:

Affordable Home

Price** January 2026:

Affordable Homes

for Sale January 2025:

Affordable Homes

for Sale United States $331,483 $301,181 446,982 364,688 New York, NY $381,237 $346,450 5,831 4,718 Los Angeles, CA $421,030 $379,754 1,107 447 Chicago, IL $299,770 $274,738 7,385 6,807 Dallas, TX $347,681 $319,291 10,979 7,712 Houston, TX $298,282 $274,173 12,176 8,180 Washington, DC $519,441 $470,560 6,000 4,028 Philadelphia, PA $346,797 $315,469 6,112 5,400 Miami, FL $300,704 $276,987 15,903 12,922 Atlanta, GA $362,571 $330,769 12,551 10,272 Boston, MA $488,388 $441,998 1,296 857 Phoenix, AZ $403,247 $363,929 7,951 4,517 San Francisco, CA $581,564 $525,449 1,119 927 Riverside, CA $383,591 $347,348 2,365 1,579 Detroit, MI $295,016 $268,220 7,472 6,202 Seattle, WA $474,197 $428,713 1,551 1,057 Minneapolis, MN $376,963 $343,188 3,994 3,166 San Diego, CA $477,571 $431,066 675 339 Tampa, FL $300,751 $276,525 7,012 5,298 Denver, CO $456,008 $413,858 3,458 2,284 Baltimore, MD $397,748 $360,892 3,856 3,055 St. Louis, MO $323,200 $293,885 4,157 3,691 Orlando, FL $317,511 $290,729 4,503 3,435 Charlotte, NC $368,639 $333,655 4,134 3,069 San Antonio, TX $306,964 $280,783 5,939 4,266 Portland, OR $409,554 $371,095 1,585 1,003 Sacramento, CA $414,910 $375,909 766 487 Pittsburgh, PA $290,949 $265,388 3,798 3,482 Cincinnati, OH $337,330 $305,421 2,985 2,590 Austin, TX $400,113 $365,254 4,176 2,637 Las Vegas, NV $354,612 $319,946 3,174 1,958 Kansas City, MO $341,641 $309,997 3,254 2,651 Columbus, OH $320,891 $292,086 2,137 1,806 Indianapolis, IN $318,055 $288,936 3,626 2,835 Cleveland, OH $256,197 $233,539 2,468 2,229 San Jose, CA $741,686 $667,829 309 185 Nashville, TN $386,511 $349,332 2,417 1,535 Virginia Beach, VA $326,882 $297,057 2,336 1,935 Providence, RI $331,074 $300,051 264 223 Jacksonville, FL $360,891 $327,689 4,732 4,174 Milwaukee, WI $317,719 $287,377 1,292 1,150 Oklahoma City, OK $264,580 $242,926 2,679 2,064 Raleigh, NC $425,344 $385,921 2,052 1,278 Memphis, TN $251,449 $230,433 2,322 1,776 Richmond, VA $344,191 $311,553 904 751 Louisville, KY $300,159 $272,361 2,253 1,564 New Orleans, LA $203,102 $188,386 1,335 927 Salt Lake City, UT $444,089 $399,999 970 531 Hartford, CT $343,486 $313,010 573 546 Buffalo, NY $310,106 $279,742 932 756 Birmingham, AL $312,379 $283,544 2,840 2,262

* Table ordered by market size ** For a median-income household to spend no more than 30% of income on the monthly mortgage payment, excluding taxes and insurance, and assuming a 20% down payment

