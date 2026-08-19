The Digital Imaging Channel Tops 700 Subscribers on YouTube

BMI Imaging's education-first video library keeps gaining ground as more records teams look for plain and simple answers on digitization, records management, and secure access.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI Imaging Systems announced today that The Digital Imaging Channel, its YouTube channel for records and information management professionals, has passed 700 subscribers. The milestone comes roughly six months after the channel crossed 600, and it reflects a steady climb in an audience that turns to BMI for straight answers about moving analog records into the digital world.

The channel is built around short, no-fluff videos that take a complicated subject and make it usable. Recent topics range from how to budget and scope a scanning project, to what actually happens to a roll of microfilm once it leaves your office, to how chain of custody is documented, to what it takes to keep digital records readable and retrievable decades from now.

"We didn't set out to chase views (although we like them!). We set out to answer the questions people are already asking us," said Will Whitney, President and CEO of BMI Imaging Systems. "A county recorder trying to figure out where to start with 4,000 rolls of microfilm or 500 boxes of files shouldn't have to sit through a sales pitch to get a straight answer. Passing 700 subscribers tells us that approach is working, and it gives us every reason to keep making them."

Looking ahead, BMI plans to continue to provide educational material related to digitization: long-term digital preservation, PDF accessibility requirements under ADA Title II, secure and CJIS-compliant hosting, and practical walkthroughs of how a real conversion project runs from pickup to delivery.

The Digital Imaging Channel is free to watch and open to anyone. To subscribe, search The Digital Imaging Channel on YouTube. To learn more about BMI Imaging's digitization and secure hosting services, visit https://www.bmiimaging.com.

About BMI Imaging Systems

Founded in 1958, BMI Imaging Systems converts paper, microfilm, microfiche, and other analog records into secure, searchable digital collections, and then helps organizations store and access those records. BMI offers public, private, and CJIS-compliant hosting, backed by in-house software development, project management, and IT teams focused on quality, security, and getting projects across the finish line.

Contact

Web: https://www.bmiimaging.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BMI Imaging Systems, Inc.