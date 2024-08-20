The Digital Renegades Are Heading Back To School With Registered Dietitians and Food Creators That Make Mealtime Easier On Parents

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the back-to-school season approaches, it marks a significant time for food creators who are also parents. Balancing their creative endeavors with the responsibilities of preparing their children for school requires careful planning and often leads to innovative solutions in both spheres of their lives.

Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN (2.7 million total followers), Chef Genevieve LaMonaca (3.1 million total followers), Ayat Sleymann, MS, RDN (860,000 total followers), Amanda Meixner Rocchio (1.8 million total followers) and Hannah Stewart (1 million total followers), are all food creators who simultaneously prioritize their children and families. Going from summer to school is hectic, but these creators have mastered the transition and have learned to use it to their advantage.

Ilana Muhlstein, MS, RDN, is a dietitian, nutritionist, and mom, who has helped parents master the back-to-school season, and all the chaos that comes with it. Ilana has provided other parents with multiple tools that make it easier to keep their families happy and healthy, amid their busy schedules, homework, and extracurricular activities. She has created countless recipes for quick and simple breakfasts, school lunches, after school snacks, and weeknight dinners, that take the stress off parents and aid in making their children happy, while ensuring they get their nutrients.

Chef Genevieve LaMonaca is notorious for being incredibly creative, but when back-to-school comes around, her talents shine through even more than usual. She has the ability to transform boring foods into mouth-watering bites just by using cookie cutters, fun toothpicks, and other inedible add-ons, that make her creations easily replicable for other parents. The feedback she receives is extremely positive, and people have become absolutely obsessed with following this journey. Whether it be an under-the-sea or prehistoric theme, she makes lunchtime funchtime every day!

Ayat Sleymann, MS, RDN, (also known as the Mom Nutritionist) believes it is important for parents to give children the freedom to explore all foods while encouraging a healthy lifestyle. When it comes to school lunches, and mealtime in general, Ayat has made the "bento box" her specialty. Ayat loves bento boxes because they are quick and easy ways for parents to put together balanced meals and snacks that still consist of foods that get children excited. One example of a bento box she created was grapes, pepperoni skewers with mozzarella cheese and tomatoes, with crackers and a few oreos. As a dietitian, it is important to her that parents break the stereotypes of foods that are labeled "bad for you." She believes there is a place for all foods in all diets and it is important to recognize that.

Amanda Meixner Rocchio is another creator who works to make nutrition easy, and provides simple recipes that increase health and happiness. As a new mom, Amanda embraces being a parent, and knows the importance of fueling a child. This journey has made her even more relatable, and has allowed her to connect with her audience on a whole new level. Although her child is not yet attending school, she has already started to think about school lunches and has created several recipes to influence other parents sending their kids off each day!

Hannah Stewart has revolutionized the way busy parents manage family meals. As the founder of My Family Dinner, Hannah leverages a deep understanding of food and mathematics to create meal plans that save time, money, and energy. With four of her own children, Hannah has found limitless ways to reinvent school lunches, create exciting dinners that take almost no time, and has overall been a huge influence on busy parents looking for a stress-free transition into the school year.

For food creators who are also parents, the back-to-school season is not just a logistical challenge but a period of inspiration and adaptation. It underscores their ability to merge their passion for food with the responsibilities of parenthood, resulting in culinary creations that resonate with their audiences on a personal level. The intersection of parenthood and food creation during the back-to-school season exemplifies the dedication and ingenuity of all of these individuals, highlighting their ability to thrive amidst the demands of their multifaceted roles.

SOURCE CelebExperts