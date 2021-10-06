The Digital Renegades Welcomes a New Class of Creators with 13 Million+ Followers

TDR's clients have over 120 million followers on TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Triller and Bigo. The diversity of the creators opens the door for many companies to come into the agency and discuss cutting-edge strategic campaigns. President Christina Brennan finds strength in the agency's collaborative nature, "So many agencies want to place talent and hope it works. Not us. Our talent is engaging, collaborative, and professional with many coming from business backgrounds. Our talent wants to do a great job and takes pride in their craft and being great impactful partners."

Having closed deals recently with companies/brands such as SharkNinja, Bush's Beans, DraftKings, Sudor Fitness App, The Masked Singer on FOX, The Addam's Family 2, Bacon Up, and many others shows how TDR's creators touch all demographics.

CEO Evan Morgenstein has a vision for the agency's growth. "As the social platforms continue to mature, as competition for followers gets even more intense, and as brands require an ROI tied to creators' posts, it is clear that as an agency we need to be in front of the move. Whether it's Amazon Live or Bigo, the market is shifting and so are the budgets. We need creators that can produce on every platform so we are truly 'one stop shopping' for agencies and brands!"

TDR is proud to announce the following creators as partners in their success and the agency focusing on helping them be great creators, entrepreneurs and citizens of the social community:

JOINING THE FOOD RENEGADES

Ashley Hupp, 2.8 Million Followers

@TheParadise.Bartender

Ashley has been delighting audiences with her enthusiastic personality and creative concoction as the biggest bartender on TikTok. Ashley's profile gained traction during the pandemic, as people stuck at home turned to her for a daily dose of happiness, positivity, and a good drink that they could follow along with to make at home. Ashley has spent years perfecting cocktail and mocktail recipes, and now is using her knowledge and platform to share her love for mixology with others.

Daniella Shaba, 4.1 Million Followers

@d_shaba

For Daniella, quarantine boredom has grown to superstardom in the sweetest way. A proud owner of her own candy shop, Candy Boulevard, her audience across social media cannot get enough of her sweet treats and recipes.

Danielle Brown, 1.4 Million Followers

@healthygirlkitchen

Danielle is one of the top 5 most followed vegan influencers on TikTok with delicious recipes such as vegan pumpkin alfredo, her vegan lunch boxes and more. As one of the top 5 most followed vegan influencers, she shares easy, delicious, trendy plant-based recipes, meal ideas, kitchen tips and tricks, wellness hacks and healthy lifestyle inspiration content.

Daven Gates, 1.2 Million Followers

@onestopchop

Daven is one of the most popular food influencers across social media, creating meals of incredible quality and variety. Currently serving in the US Army, this dad is your go to whether you want a healthy snack, an elegant dinner or a sweet dessert, you can find it all on his social media accounts. Keep a look out for his cookbook, out soon!

Sophia Wasu, 882K Followers

@AQuickSpoonful

CEO of "don't mix it!" and known for her "dump cake" and "rolls and holes" recipes, Sophia delights her audience with her wit, charm, and simple recipes. She shares meal ideas and instructions in 15-30 seconds and keeps her content simple, fast paced, to the point, and with no BS. Her audience has gotten to know her as a person, mom, and friend, and frequently turns to her for advice on cooking.

Alexander Dispense, 834K Followers

@SupChef

Having previously spent 10 years working in some of the most renowned kitchen's in America, Alex now has created a food and lifestyle brand allowing him to showcase his culinary talents, favorite foods, his hometown of Buffalo, NY.

Genevieve LaMonaca, 791K Followers

@ChefGenevieve

Chef Genevieve's experience with food allows her to have such a wide variety of knowledge with regards to high end meals and desserts, to which her fans can't get enough of. This mom of two owns her own catering business out of Las Vegas, serving clients like Maserati, MGM, and more.

Breanna Stark, 555K Followers

@MarriedtoBbq

Competitive grillmaster Breanna fell in love with food years ago, and uses her platform to share delicious recipes with unique takes on grilling. As one of the biggest female BBQ accounts on TikTok, she inspires other women to start grilling and BBQing for their families.

Kelly Cooks Texas, 248K Followers

@KellyCooksTexas

Kelly's Love Language is cooking & her unique, TexMex, Southern dishes will certainly spice up your kitchen! Some of her most popular videos include her Oven Queso, Jalapeno Ranch Dip, Breakfast Sandwich, Breakfast Tacos, Chicken Fried Rice & Get Well Soup.

JOINING THE SPORTS RENEGADES

Bree Kohn, 1.1 Million Followers

@briannajoye_fitness

Bree Kohn is a model, professional dancer, trainer, founder of Body By Bree, and one of the top fitness influencers on social media and biggest fitness creators out of New York. With much of her content being workouts that can be done at home, Bree has specialized workouts for anyone looking to get in better shape and feel great!

To inquire about booking any of the above creators or anyone on our roster, please contact Christina Brennan at [email protected].

