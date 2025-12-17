The Digital WOW Announces AI Enhancements in Website Design and Development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, announces findings on how AI is impacting website design and development, marking the first release in an ongoing AI series. As AI has become a hot buzzword across industries over the past few years, organizations are trying to figure how these technologies affect their core business functions, including company websites, which serve as 24/7, 365 days a year marketing portals.

A company's website remains the primary place consumers visit to research products and services, qualify firms, and conduct initial due diligence before making their buying decisions. This prequalification behavior has existed for more than 20 years and has gradually evolved as websites have improved. The overall impact of AI largely boils down to who's handling your website. Most companies go one of three routes - they either have their own team do it, they hire a marketing agency, or they work with a firm that specializes in website design and development.

When working with a marketing agency, the impact is usually limited outside of content writing and creative process. AI can cut down the time it takes to write website copy by approximately 75%. That often translates to lower cost for content work, which is great. However, most marketing agencies aren't website development specialists. Most of what they deliver are template-based websites offered at low price points. These templates include inherent security issues and structural limitations, and AI cannot much change the code of template websites..

.so benefits are limited to content and creative savings.

For companies using in-house teams, results depend on what your team knows, what their background is, and whether they actually have time to learn new tools. Many in-house teams are consumed with maintaining existing web presences for their organization, usually they are already overwhelmed and do not have the capacity to invest time in learning advanced AI tools. Teams that do make this investment in learning to effectively deploy AI can see approximately 25% gains in efficiency, earlier delivery timelines, and improved productivity, along with content-related savings…but having/ making the time to learn is often the hold-up.

The strongest impact of AI is observed when companies work with specialized website design and development firms. These firms have invested in research and development and have been preparing for AI for years. In these scenarios, companies experience either significant cost savings or receive substantially more advanced functionality for the same investment. This is where the greatest benefits of AI are realized.

The Digital WOW says they've been using AI improvements in their website projects for over two years now. Beyond design and development, AI is also changing how websites are managed on a daily basis. Marketing Directors regularly use content management systems to add pages, modify content, and manage ongoing updates as part of their day-to-day marketing activities.

Chuck Konga, Executive Vice President (EVP), The Digital WOW, who oversees the firm's technical operations, talked about what's coming next.

"Marketing directors are often forced to work in one AI tool and then go into a content management system to copy and paste. It is clunky and inefficient. We are focused on making that a seamless process. We are excited about what we are building and the fact that in 2026 we will be releasing a content management system admin platform that is significantly enhanced by AI, allowing teams to write pages, create articles, and manage content directly within one system."

Paul Ramkissoon, The Digital WOW's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), looking at the bigger picture, said.

"For almost three decades, website design and development has been one of our core service offerings. AI allows us to offer more for the same investment or reduce costs for our clients. Either way, that is a win. We are excited about what has already happened over the last few years and where things are heading with AI in website design and development".

AI is changing how websites get built and managed... but the real benefit depends on who's doing the work and how much they've invested in understanding these new tools. It's not automatic. You need people whether on the payroll or vendors/ partners who know have invested in learning how AI can make a difference and what they're doing to actually make it worthwhile.

To learn more about The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, visit the company website .

About The Digital WOW

The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net is a full service digital agency with over twenty five years of experience serving clients across the United States. The company provides custom software development, digital marketing programs, website design and development, and related digital services under one roof. Having served 1000+ clients, the company focuses on measurable results, service consistency, and strategic guidance that helps clients stay competitive in their industries.

[Social Media Handles]

https://twitter.com/CPR_Paul

https://www.linkedin.com/company/consult-pr

https://www.instagram.com/consult_pr1/

https://www.pinterest.com/consultpr/pins/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgfRBv6o3YJ2-EIr0a9dmrg

https://www.facebook.com/consultpr/

SOURCE Consult PR, Inc.