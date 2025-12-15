Consult PR Inc. Enters its 28th Year Serving Clients Across Multiple Digital Services

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consult PR Inc. announced its 28th year in business, marking more than a quarter century since CEO Paul Ramkissoon founded the original entity that would later become Consult PR. While many assume the "PR" in the name reflects a focus on public relations, the initials trace back to Ramkissoon himself, whose vision was to build a consultative, needs-based firm to provide custom initiatives for clients. The early acquisitions paved the path to form the company that exists today.

Over time, Paul Ramkissoon became known simply as "PR" in many circles, a reference both to his initials and to his reputation for understanding marketing and communication. Clients often describe a different experience at Consult PR. They work with a partner rather than a vendor. The firm's earliest employees, and still its core, are master's-level computer science engineers. Clients are often surprised at how much this influences their digital marketing programs and how effective those programs become when built through experimentation, small budgets, and a custom engineered approach.

"I remember when I was 28. There was still a lot I could learn, but I felt at the top of my game and always had a strong desire to keep improving. The same applies to our organization. Even at 28 years old, with thousands of clients served and major achievements behind us, the focus remains on learning and improving every day." - Paul Ramkissoon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net

Consult PR enters its 28th year and credits its longevity to that blend of scientific temperament and a consultative model that has stayed consistent since day one.

To learn more about Consult PR, visit the company website .

About Consult PR

Consult PR Inc is a full service digital agency with over twenty five years of experience serving clients across the United States. The company provides custom software development, digital marketing programs, website design and development, and related digital services under one roof. Having served 1000+ clients, the company focuses on measurable results, service consistency, and strategic guidance that helps clients stay competitive in their industries.

[Social Media Handles]

Twitter - https://twitter.com/CPR_Paul

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/consult-pr

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/consult_pr1/

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/consultpr/pins/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgfRBv6o3YJ2-EIr0a9dmrg

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/consultpr/

SOURCE Consult PR, Inc.