The Diigitals and Daz 3D Release NFTs of Shudu, The World's First Digital Supermodel

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a subsidiary of Tafi Co and a leader in 3D digital art, today announced the launch of one-of-a-kind NFT digital assets for the first-ever digital supermodel Shudu in partnership with The Diigitals. This exclusive NFT Shudu collection will be available starting March 30, 2021 on OpenSea NFT platform. A percentage of the proceeds will support Black Girls Code, a not-for-profit organization working to increase the number of young women of color, ages 7 to 17, in the digital space by empowering them to become innovators in STEM fields.

This first digital supermodel NFT collection will include animated GIFs and still images inspired by some of Shudu's most iconic imagery, plus never-before-seen artwork featuring Shudu. The collection will only be available in limited quantities via auctions and one-time purchases.

With the launch of Shudu's first-ever NFT collection, Daz 3D and The Diigitals are working together to continue the conversation surrounding art, digital identity, and diversity in the real and virtual worlds. Daz 3D and The Diigitals are using NFTs to commemorate Shudu's global impact on elevating the voices of 3D artists and creators. The NFT collection celebrates empowerment and diversity in both the fashion and tech industries.

Shudu was created in 2017 using Daz 3D, and has been featured in campaigns with Christian Louboutin, Balmain, Vogue Australia, Lexus, Samsung and more. With Shudu, The Diigitals works to champion diversity in both the virtual and fashion worlds, collaborate with creators from emerging economies and under-represented communities and partner with up-and-coming designers and brands.

"Shudu perfectly represents our mission at Tafi to create and support diversity and individual ownership within digital expression. We strive to help digital artists create and monetize their work and we are excited to further this mission with the launch of this collection with The Diigitals," said Ty Duperron, Chief Operating Officer at Tafi.

"I began my career in 3D four years ago, using Daz Studio, to create Shudu – my first ever virtual model. Working in partnership with Daz now is truly a full circle moment. With unprecedented access to my archives, Daz has reworked some of Shudu's most iconic imagery as NFTs. I have always championed Daz due to their accessibility, empowering anyone to be a 3D artist – even me – someone with no prior knowledge in 3D to now being an industry leader paving the way for many other 3D artists. The body of work on display represents a culmination of my entire career's developments, learnings and milestones." - Cameron-James Wilson, Founder + CEO, The Diigitals.

"I've been working with Shudu for a while now but the last year has shown even greater possibilities for her. This project, in particular, excites me! It's a new milestone for Shudu, and what can be accomplished when tech and fashion collaborate in this way. Involving Black Girls Code in this means so much to me. I think the work they do is amazing and so vital in changing the landscape of tech as it currently exists." - Ama Badu, Muse and Journalist for Shudu, The Diigitals

About Daz 3D

Daz 3D, a subsidiary of Tafi Co, is a 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can go anywhere, so 3D artists and designers can create their own high-resolution 3D stills and animations while building professional quality 3D scenes. Founded in 2000, Daz 3D's digital marketplace offers hobbyists and professionals tens of thousands of 3D products with over five million inter-compatible 3D assets for Daz Studio and other 3D applications. Daz 3D has created the most artist-friendly digital marketplace, paying nearly $100 million to its global network of contributing artists. Users of Daz Studio create more than 20 million images and animations annually using Daz 3D products. With over 3 million downloads, Daz continues to drive efforts at the forefront of digital identity and expression.

About The Diigitals

The Diigitals was founded by Cameron-James Wilson, British photographer and visual artist. Utilizing the rising accessibility of new technologies and taking the first steps into a new frontier of digital exploration, The Diigitals is the world's first digital modeling agency. Within its collaborative hub, The Diigitals demonstrate the potential of 3D fashion modeling and showcase its applications for innovative brands. Acting as both a showroom to illustrate possibilities of a more sustainable fashion industry and a gallery of diverse digital identities, The Diigitals erase the boundaries between reality and the digital. Learn more at www.thediigitals.com.

CONTACT

Kasey Thomas

[email protected]

Jennifer Powell

[email protected]

SOURCE Daz 3D