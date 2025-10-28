The DIVA Foundation Celebrates 35 Years of DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING! With a Star-Studded Lineup, Fabulous Gifts and Activism Through the Arts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with catapulting the promotional craze of celebrity swag into a pop culture phenomenon, will once again bring its signature Gift Lounge to this year's DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING! charity concert filmed on Nov. 1 at the distinguished Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Created, hosted and executive-produced by Emmy winner and Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph, DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING! will celebrate its 35th Anniversary Gala with an incredible roster of talent including Andra Day, Lalah Hathaway, Jenifer Lewis, Freda Payne, India Shawn, Loretta Devine and Mickey Guyton.

Miage Skincare returns as presenting sponsor of the DIVAS Simply Singing! Gift Lounge. The DIVAS gift bag include best-in-class brands like Candy Body Factory, TRIP, Marion P. Home Collection, WEN by Chaz Dean, HAIRPLEXX, Greens First, Lynn Leaf Tea and BruMate.

"This gala is more than just a celebration—it is a powerful call to action," declared Sheryl Lee Ralph, Founder of The DIVA Foundation. "For 35 years, we have unwaveringly committed to our mission through song, purpose and service. This year's DIVAS Simply Singing! will boldly honor our rich history, continue our impactful efforts and strategically focus on advancing health equity for the future."

The DIVAS Gift Lounge will be open to the show's talent during rehearsals and is presented by Miage Skincare which will offer its entire five-piece transformative micro-molecule product line based on human stem cell science. Rounding out the unique in-person gift experience are TRIP mindful botanical premium soda + functional gummies, Frontera Chilean Wines, Greens First – the #1 doctor-recommended greens powder, artfully-designed florals from Blooms by Maison d'Emilie, BrüMate leakproof Era tumblers and WEN by Chaz Dean deluxe Hair & Body Care gift sets.

Talent will also receive a preassembled DIVAS Gift Bag filled with a wide variety of best-in-class items from Beverly Hills Dental Arts,Candy Body Factory, HAIRPLEXX, Inner Health & Wellness, lifeRegen, Lynn Leaf Tea, Maison d'Emilie Med Spa & Scalp Retreat, Marion P. Home Collection, Marleylilly and more!

"We are excited to return to this inspired event which supports such an impactful and enduring charitable program," says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. "We plan to kick off the holiday season with oodles of fabulous gifts that give back, promote wellness, encourage self care and embrace inclusion."

About Distinctive Assets

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag and boasts an impressive resume of prestigious events that includes the Emmys®, GRAMMYs®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys®, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, clients benefit from customized marketing solutions that leverage unparalleled experiences as well as access to top celebrities, premier events, influential media and strategic partners.

About DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING!

The DIVA Foundation's signature fundraising event, DIVAS Simply Singing!, is a highly anticipated and prestigious annual benefit concert that raises awareness and funds for programs that promote the prevention of HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening health conditions. DIVAS Simply Singing! has a rich 35-year history, making it the longest consecutive-running HIV/AIDS and Health Awareness benefit concert in the United States.

