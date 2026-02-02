The Doctor and The Athlete: Powerhouse Duo Disrupts Functional Beverage Market with Science-Backed "Happiness"

Dr. Noor brings an elite medical pedigree: a Master's in Public Health and triple specialty training in Internal Medicine, General Surgery, and OB/GYN. Cam brings deep roots in professional sports and fitness, complemented by accolades in music and high-level sales. The two originally met in the health insurance sector, where they successfully disrupted consumer buying behaviors. Now they're applying that same disruptive approach to functional beverages.

"We wanted to create something inclusive of happiness for everybody—a daily reminder that we have a choice in every action: to choose happy," says Cam, Co-Founder.

What sets Happy Panda apart is how its founders divide responsibilities based on their distinct strengths. Dr. Noor leads B2B relationships and ensures clinical credibility. Cam drives the direct-to-consumer strategy and lifestyle positioning. This approach has created a brand that resonates with both health-conscious consumers and retail partners alike.

"We're fortunate to have perfectly complementary skills," says Dr. Noor. "That partnership is what makes this beautiful."

Happy Panda features Cognizin® Citicoline, a clinically researched ingredient proven to support mental energy, focus, and attention. Cognizin® is produced through Kyowa Hakko's proprietary fermentation process, ensuring exceptional purity, with 98% citicoline assay, and stability. The ingredient has demonstrated neuroprotective properties and supports brain energy metabolism, making it an ideal choice for functional beverages targeting cognitive performance.

The formulation combines 150mg of natural caffeine and L-theanine for balanced energy, plus B-vitamins and electrolytes, delivering under 5 calories per can with zero sugar.

About Happy Panda™

Happy Panda™ is a functional beverage brand founded on the principle that science and lifestyle are not mutually exclusive. The brand combines medical expertise with market-tested consumer insights to deliver nootropic energy drinks that support mental clarity, focus, and well-being. Learn more at drinkhappypanda.com .

