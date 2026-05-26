The Doctors Company Appoints Akhil Saklecha, MD, and Owen Garrick, MD, to Its Board of Governors

NAPA, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, part of TDC Group, announced today the appointment of Akhil Saklecha, MD, MBA, FACEP, and Owen Garrick, MD, MBA, to its Board of Governors.

The Doctors Company Board of Governors is composed of physicians, healthcare leaders, and distinguished executives drawn from the nation's leading health systems, technology companies, financial advisory firms, and property and casualty insurers.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Saklecha and Dr. Garrick to our Board of Governors," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Their combined expertise across medicine, healthcare innovation, clinical research, and executive leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver best imaginable service to the clinicians and healthcare institutions we serve, as we continue to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine."

Dr. Saklecha is an emergency physician with more than three decades of experience at the intersection of medicine and innovation. He serves as a Managing Director on WittKieffer's Global Investor-Backed Markets team, partnering with boards, investors, and executive teams across healthcare and life sciences. Previously, Dr. Saklecha served as Chief Scientific Officer for Acute Care at Danaher, where he led science and technology strategy across its diagnostics businesses, and as Managing Director of Cleveland Clinic Ventures, supporting the commercialization of medical technologies emerging from the academic health system. Board certified in emergency medicine, he continues to practice clinically on a part-time basis at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Saklecha earned his medical degree through the combined BS/MD program at Northeast Ohio Medical University, and he holds an MBA from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business.

Dr. Garrick is a physician-executive with extensive experience advancing clinical research. He was most recently Dean of Clinical Trials at Mayo Clinic, overseeing an ambitious strategy to bring the promise of these trials to more patients. Previously, Dr. Garrick served in senior leadership at CVS Health, McKesson, Novartis, and Merck, with responsibilities spanning clinical development, regulatory science, ethics, and health system management. Earlier in his career, he also held roles at MetLife and Goldman Sachs. Dr. Garrick earned an AB in psychology from Princeton University, an MD from Yale School of Medicine, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 125,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE The Doctors Company