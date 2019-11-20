The Doctors Company Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer

Vanderlaan succeeds David Preimesberger, who assumes new roles as senior vice president for strategic planning and chief ethics officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Marco to his new role," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, chairman and chief executive officer of The Doctors Company. "He has demonstrated vision and foresight in mergers and acquisitions, enterprise risk management, internal audits, and our ethics program, and has been instrumental in the growth of the Tribute® Plan—an unrivaled financial benefit for our members. I am confident that expanding Marco's role will help accelerate our next phase of growth as we meet the complex insurance, risk management, and risk financing needs of physicians, large groups, hospitals, and healthcare systems."

Prior to his service with The Doctors Company, Vanderlaan was vice president of finance for Move.com (now Move, Inc.) and a senior manager with Deloitte & Touche (now Deloitte). He holds a bachelor's degree in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and is a certified public accountant.

"I am honored to take on this position and drive key priorities to build upon our market leadership position," said Vanderlaan. "I look forward to growing the financial success, risk intelligence, and conservative business philosophy that empowers our mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine."

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company takes the mal out of malpractice insurance by helping hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, with 82,000 members and over $4.5 billion in assets, and is rated A by A.M. Best Company and Fitch Ratings. To learn more about data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

