The Doctors Company Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Healthcare

NAPA, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is celebrating its 50th anniversary today. Since April 15, 1976, the company has been relentlessly dedicated to its mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine.

Fifty years ago, as California was gripped by a medical malpractice insurance crisis, leading physicians came together to lobby for historic medical liability reform legislation that became the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act (MICRA). In the wake of this achievement, The Doctors Company emerged as an entirely new type of insurance carrier—a carrier founded and led by doctors.

"I am honored to be a part of our industry-leading legacy that has served healthcare—and all the heroes on the front lines of care—for half a century," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "We are built to last. In a time when healthcare professionals face more legal and financial risk than ever before, we will remain the insurer of choice and a champion they can rely on."

During The Doctors Company's inaugural year in 1976, 450 physicians subscribed as members. Today, the company protects more than 100,000 members nationwide, including physicians, dentists, clinicians, and practitioners of all specialties. As healthcare evolved in complexity, the company adapted to meet the changing needs of clinicians and healthcare organizations by establishing TDC Group, which is composed of The Doctors Company, TDC Specialty Underwriters, and Healthcare Risk Advisors. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems, with a unique synthesis of insurance solutions, claims and risk management experience, unparalleled data analytics, patient safety expertise, and advocacy.

As The Doctors Company has grown, it has remained true to the principles of its founders. The Doctors Company protects those who care for us so they can focus on what matters most—providing exceptional patient care—rather than on the ever-present threat of litigation, invasive regulation, or financial loss.

Learn more about the history of The Doctors Company on the anniversary webpage, and follow The Doctors Company social media channels to see the full year of celebrations, including video testimonials from employees and from members who have been with the company for all 50 years.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE The Doctors Company