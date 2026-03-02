The Doctors Company Neurology Claims: March Malpractice Risk Review--Insights to Reduce Patient Harm and Malpractice Exposure

NAPA, Calif., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, today released "Neurology Claims: March Malpractice Risk Review," the newest edition in a monthly series of specialty-focused analyses designed to support patient safety and clinical risk management.

Each month in 2026, The Doctors Company will explore malpractice risk trends in a different medical specialty, offering evidence-based insights drawn from real claims data to help clinicians and healthcare leaders better understand how patient harm occurs and why negligence allegations arise.

"Neurology Claims: March Malpractice Risk Review," available at thedoctors.com/neurologyMRR, brings together three complimentary analyses that highlight key areas of risk within neurology practices:

Contributing factors to patient harm: Identifies common drivers of neurology malpractice claims, including clinical judgment errors, communication, and factors related to patient behavior.

Negligence allegations: Analyzes negligence allegations in neurology to help clinicians and staff proactively identify and address risk.

Case summary for failures in neuromonitoring supervision and communication during spinal surgery: Reviews the critical failures in neuromonitoring supervision, communication, and documentation during spinal surgery.

"Every malpractice claim magnifies where patient care can be improved," said Julie Ritzman, MBA, CPHRM, Senior Vice President, Patient Safety and Risk Management at The Doctors Company, part of TDC Group. "Analyzing neurology claims highlights trends that provide clinicians with actionable insights to strengthen communication, decision making, and overall patient care."

